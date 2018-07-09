 

‘I see it as upholding the family mana’- All Blacks' great-grandson honours him 70 years after apartheid barred him from playing in South Africa

A Christchurch teenage rugby player has paid tribute to his All Black great-grandfather by playing a match in South Africa, 70 years after apartheid stopped him for playing there.

Apartheid stopped Ben Couch from playing in South Africa, but 70 years later his great-grandson is playing there.
Source: Sunday

Brigham Riwai-Couch’s great-grandfather Ben Couch was left out of the All Blacks team going to South Africa because he was Māori.

“It’s just not right, like not letting someone play the sport they love for the country they love just purely based on the colour of their skin,” the 17-year-old told TVNZ 1’s Sunday programme.

Travelling to and playing rugby in the country which wouldn’t let his great-grandfather in was a chance for Brigham to honour Ben’s legacy.

“I see it as upholding the family mana. The mana of the Māori people. Right that wrong that was done.”

Ben Couch went on to become a politician, serving during the infamous 1981 Springboks tour. 

Watch the full interview with Brigham and his journey to South Africa above.

