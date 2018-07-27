‘Safe staffing must be a priority’ – Health Minister offers Accord to nurses to ensure safe staffing levels

In the video above the Inside Parliament team look at pay issues after it was revealed some disabled workers were getting paid under $1 an hour.
People with disabilities are being paid as little as 89 cents an hour to work in New Zealand, while hundreds are earning less than $5 an hour - and it's all legal.
In the last three years, 1500 minimum wage exemptions have been granted by the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment for businesses that employ disabled people.
1 NEWS has learned that more than two-thirds of those workers are paid less than $5 an hour for their work.
Information obtained under the Official Information Act shows five of the lowest paid employees with disabilities earn less than $1 an hour - the minimum wage in New Zealand is $16.50.
One employee, who has Down syndrome and works in community service was being paid 89c.
A directive has been sent to Immigration New Zealand staff with orders to not grant visas to Russians blacklisted by the country's security allies.
The Government flagged the changes following the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia Skripal in Britain in March.
Immigration New Zealand will now ban Russian individuals expelled from certain countries from 6 August.
The directive was sent to all staff yesterday, and will be added to the Immigration Manual in due course.
The new restriction joins the chapter of the manual which outlines bans on leading members of the Syrian regime, individuals associated with the Ukraine crisis, and Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace.
New Zealand also has existing bans on leading members of the government of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia (FRY) including Serbia and their supporters, and complies with United Nations sanctions on the Democratic Republic of Korea in terms of work visas.
Visas will still be granted to those Russians on the ban list where special circumstances exist and are "supported by cogent and reliable evidence and in consultation with MFAT" but that decision can only be made by top level officials.
The Government faced global pressure to fall in behind Britain in condemning Russia for the Novichok attack in Salisbury.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters were criticised for being slow to do so, and then for not being able to find any Russian spies to expel from New Zealand as Britain's other partners made moves to kick them out.
As a result, the government asked its security partners to provide them with a list of those Russians they had expelled.
Ms Ardern said in March New Zealand would impose travel restrictions on them.
"Those names will then be placed on a travel ban list to ensure that individuals who have been found to undertake activities incompatible with their diplomatic status in other countries do not enter New Zealand," she said.