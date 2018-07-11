 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


‘It’s time we open up our doors’ – Great Barrier Island marae to open up Māori stargazing business

share

Source:

Te Karere

Motairehe Marae on Great Barrier Island will be the first Māori stargazing business to showcase the stars from a Māori perspective.

Motairehe Marae will showcase the stars from a Māori perspective.
Source: Te Karere

Great Barrier Island was the first island and one of four dark sanctuaries in the world to receive international dark sky sanctuary status last August.

Chairman of Motairehe Marae Darren Cleave is tasked with creating a Māori stargazing company.

“We've cut a track through our whenua up to a viewing platform and on that platform we are going to have telescopes, story tellers,” Mr Cleave told TVNZ’s Te Karere.

“I think what it has really done, it has given us the opportunity to share our stories - Matariki, the stars, where we came from, where we've been and where we are going in the future.”

Cleave says last year the island had 25,000 visitors, and he believes these visitors could be potential customers for the business in the coming years.

“When they gave Great Barrier Island the status of Dark Sky, what it did is open up a revenue avenue for us as Māori to become involved in something international.

“It's time that we open up our doors to the wider public to the visitors bring them in, manaaki (show kindness) them and tell our stories.”

The marae will launch Stars of Aotea in November.

Reporter by Te Rina Kowhai

Related

00:59
The reappearance of the celestial phenomenon signals the beginning of the Maori new year.

Labour's Māori caucus considers Matariki public holiday
00:59
The reappearance of the celestial phenomenon signals the beginning of the Maori new year.

How to spot the Matariki star cluster in the night sky

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:33
1
The girl was found dead at the weekend, and police have since launched a homicide investigation.

South Auckland murder investigation: Former tenant says no one should have been inside house where 17-year-old girl's body found

2
A shopping rack full of white wedding dresses with different styles and sizes.

Wedding dresses worth $80,000 donated to Wellington hospice after act of kindness to elderly man

3

Tragic family loss for Australian doctor behind Thai cave rescues

4
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 03: Gareth Southgate, Manager of England celebrates victory with Harry Kane following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Colombia and England at Spartak Stadium on July 3, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

England coach Gareth Southgate ready to face music of football history

5
An image of the Wellington southern right whale, captured off the southern coast at 8am on July 11.

Stunning photo shows Wellington's beloved whale frolicking off south coast as Air NZ plane flies overhead

02:28
Motairehe Marae will showcase the stars from a Māori perspective.

‘It’s time we open up our doors’ – Great Barrier Island marae to open up Māori stargazing business

Motairehe Marae will showcase the stars from a Māori perspective.


An image of the Wellington southern right whale, captured off the southern coast at 8am on July 11.

Stunning photo shows Wellington's beloved whale frolicking off south coast as Air NZ plane flies overhead

Photographer Victor Huang spotted the mammal, affectionately named Matariki, waving from the water off Wellington's south coast about 8am.

The group had received food, emergency supplies and medical treatment.

Thai boys given anti-anxiety medication before traumatic scuba cave escape - Thailand PM reveals

A medication called anxiolytic was given to the boys to sedate them before the six hour cave journey.


00:09
The car was reportedly driven on the wrong side of the road and crashed into a truck.

Auckland police pursuit: Two teens and girl, 12, in custody after vehicle on wrong side of motorway reaches speeds in excess of 100km/h

The car crashed into a police vehicle a truck.

00:58
Paediatrician Dr. Alison Tothy says post-traumatic stress disorder is one of “any number of psychiatric concerns” the boys could encounter.

'Extremely traumatic' rescue leaves Thai boys at risk for PTSD, top emergency doctor warns

It's "any number of psychiatric concerns" the boys could encounter.