 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


‘It’s time we open up our doors’ – Great Barrier Island marae to open up Māori stargazing business

share

Source:

Te Karere

Motairehe Marae will showcase the stars from a Māori perspective.
Source: Te Karere

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:09
1
The car was reportedly driven on the wrong side of the road and crashed into a truck.

Auckland police pursuit: Two teens and girl, 12, in custody after vehicle on wrong side of motorway reaches speeds in excess of 100km/h

2

As it happened: Heroic effort sees all 12 boys and their football coach safely rescued from treacherous Thailand cave

00:58
3
Paediatrician Dr. Alison Tothy says post-traumatic stress disorder is one of “any number of psychiatric concerns” the boys could encounter.

World Cup final attendance not possible for rescued Thai boys in fragile health - doctors


02:37
4
Eco design advisor Nelson Lebo says half of all New Zealand homes will not be adequately heated this winter - but help is now available.

Are you eligible? Expert encourages Kiwis to take up new government funding for home insulation

5
Koha will be taken to the Kermadec Islands having been nursed back to health.

Man who trafficked more than 3,500 protected turtles into the US charged

The group had received food, emergency supplies and medical treatment.

Thai boys drugged with anti-anxiety medication before traumatic scuba cave escape - Thailand PM reveals

A medication called anxiolytic was given to the boys to sedate them before the six hour cave journey.


00:09
The car was reportedly driven on the wrong side of the road and crashed into a truck.

Auckland police pursuit: Two teens and girl, 12, in custody after vehicle on wrong side of motorway reaches speeds in excess of 100km/h

The car crashed into a police vehicle a truck.

00:58
Paediatrician Dr. Alison Tothy says post-traumatic stress disorder is one of “any number of psychiatric concerns” the boys could encounter.

'Extremely traumatic' rescue leaves Thai boys at risk for PTSD, top emergency doctor warns

It's "any number of psychiatric concerns" the boys could encounter.


05:04
1 NEWS’ Correspondent Kimberlee Downs has the l1 NEWS’ Correspondent Kimberlee Downs has the latest from Chiang Rai, Thailand.

Thai cave rescue: A tribute to the human spirit

1 News Correspondent Kimberlee Downs in Chiang Rai says the rescue shows humankind at its best.

CHIANG RAI, THAILAND - JULY 8: Ambulances transport boys rescued from Tham Luang Nang Non cave to hospital on July 8, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Divers began an effort to pull the 12 boys and their soccer coach on Sunday morning after they were found alive in the cave at northern Thailand. Videos released by the Thai Navy SEAL shows the boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach are in good health in Tham Luang Nang Non cave and the challenge now will be to extract the party safely. (Photo by Linh Pham/Getty Images)

'Smiling and healthy' - Thai cave rescue boys doing well and in good spirits but face up to a week in hospital

A senior health official has given an update into the condition on the eight boys who've emerged from the underground over the last few days.