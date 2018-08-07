 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

‘It’s not a nice decision to make’ – sadness as stranded whale euthanised on Far North beach

Helen Castles
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Environment
Helen Castles

DOC made the decision to end the whale’s life after it became distressed, following failed attempts to refloat it. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Environment
Helen Castles
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

2

'The birds were screaming in pain' – elderly pet kea die after DOC visit
3

Most read: Diamond disappears from engagement ring but no cover under warranty - 'I just think we've been unfairly treated'

4

Whanganui High School opens Joseph Parker visit to 'entire school' after boxer's camp threatens to pull out
5

Watch: Jacinda Ardern reveals which primary school daughter Neve will attend - 'Not something that's too far off to think about'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:44
Teacher Kahli Oliviera says it’s not just about the money, it’s about ensuring the best learning environment for the kids.

Secondary teachers want 15 per cent pay rise and housing allowance
01:30
The National MP accidentally tweeted a story from a fake news site, but says she takes the sentiment around the issue “extremely seriously”.

'I don’t believe in censorship' – Judith Collins stands firm over tweeting from ‘fake news’ site

Logging truck rolls north of Gisborne, injuring two and blocking SH2
01:59
The Minister for Defence Ron Mark announced the news employees will get $20.55 per hour, in the House today.

Defence Force to pay living wage for civilian employees by 2019, Ron Mark says

Whanganui High School opens Joseph Parker visit to 'entire school' after boxer's camp threatens to pull out

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Manawatu-Wanganui
Maori Issues

Whanganui High School has apologised to Joseph Parker and now says a speaking event by the New Zealand heavyweight boxer will be open to all its students and staff, after Parker's camp indicated he wouldn't appear unless this happened.

A promotional flier which described the event on August 21 as "a closed motivational session for Māori and Pasifika boys" and their fathers sparked outrage among some parents and residents who interpreted it as barring girls, and male students from non-Maori and Pasifika backgrounds, from attending.

The critics described it as racist and sexist.

The Whanganui High School board board of trustees had claimed it was the Parker team who had requested the event be closed.

But Parker himself said he had "absolutely no idea at any stage" that such attendance restrictions were in place when he signed up and was disappointed by both the restriction and the claim it was done at his request.

Parker's promoter David Higgins had said, "we probably wouldn't support that particular visit if it's not inclusive and if changes aren't made".

Whanganui High School principal Martin McAllen says in a statement this afternoon the entire school is looking forward to Joseph Parker's visit.

"At all times we have wanted to respect the wishes of Joseph Parker when he visits Whanganui High School on Tuesday, 21 August," Mr McAllen said.  

He said a completed ‘Visit Itinerary’ was formally presented to a combined Board of Trustees and Senior Leadership Team planning meeting last Saturday.

"At this meeting, we were under the impression that the itinerary for Joseph Parker’s visit had been co-constructed with the knowledge of Joseph and his team.

"This impression is now clearly incorrect and we apologise for the misunderstanding that has been created," Mr McAllen said.  

"Our entire school of 1500 students and 150 staff members are looking forward to having this wonderful opportunity to meet Joseph Parker on Tuesday, 21 August," he said.

We now look to firming up the details of Joseph's visit to the school - David Higgins, Joseph Parker's promoter

Parker's promoter David Higgins released a statement this evening on behalf of Parker, saying any misunderstandings have been cleared up.

"I can confirm that I have a had a fruitful conversation with Whanganui High School principal Martin McAllen this afternoon. We very quickly cleared up any misunderstandings around Joseph Parker's planned visit to the school and both parties are now on the same page," Mr Higgins said.

"We've expressed that we would like a more inclusive event that was originally proposed and the school is very much open to that. We now look to firming up the details of Joseph's visit to the school - which is something he is very much looking forward to," he said.

The Kiwi heavyweight is unlikely to speak at a Whanganui “closed motivational session for Māori and Pasifika boys” if changes aren’t made. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Manawatu-Wanganui
Maori Issues
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:53
The first of its kinds weightloss programme, devised by former boxer Dave Letele, has shown startling results for a group of at-risk people in South Auckland.

South Aucklanders shedding weight and improving mental health with innovative pilot programme - 'Feeling blessed'

If you’re further up north keep your raincoat ready as we prepare for a soggy mid-week

Watch: Jacinda Ardern reveals which primary school daughter Neve will attend - 'Not something that's too far off to think about'

Watch: Jacinda Ardern says it's a 'damn shame' that Simon Bridges wants to 'diss our economy' as pair clash over business confidence

Cliff Curtis: 'I'm in Hollywood and they want me to be a Māori – it doesn't get better than that for me'

Atlanta police rescue trapped passenger from blazing car after bystanders help others out

Associated Press
Topics
New Zealand
Accidents
North America

Body camera video shows police rescuing a trapped passenger from a fiery car crash in Atlanta.

News outlets report a car hit a metal utility pole early Sunday local time, and the engine compartment was aflame by the time police arrived. 

Bystanders helped get two passengers out of the burning car, but the front passenger couldn't get out.

So two police officers got to work. One used fire extinguishers to combat the fire, while the other worked to get the passenger out through the driver's side window.

An officer's pants caught fire, but he only suffered minor scrapes and bruises. The three passengers were hospitalised.

Atlanta police Sergeant John Chafee thanked the citizens who helped remove the people, and commended the officers.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Bystanders helped get two passengers out after a fiery crash but the front passenger couldn't get out. Source: Associated Press
Topics
New Zealand
Accidents
North America