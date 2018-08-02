‘It’s just too much to expect of people’- Justice Minister says exes negotiating alone in Family Court ‘unrealistic’

Around 25 regional flights have been cancelled and 10 delayed after fog restrictions were put in place at Auckland Airport in the early early hours of this morning.

No international flights have been affected by the fog at this stage.

The delayed domestic flights include seven on regional routes, two to Wellington and one to Christchurch.

Domestic flights to Dunedin and Queenstown have not been affected by the fog.

Delays and cancellations are expected throughout the morning.



Passengers are being urged to check the airport's website or app for the latest flight arrival and departure information.

The transport agency has also warned drivers to be careful, as there is reduced visibility on the roads.