‘The real answer is to grow our own’ – rural towns struggling to retain long term GPs

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Peter Beck says an announcement on whatever the object was is due in coming days.
The pair were speaking today on TVNZ1's Breakfast.
The Breakfast team are back.
There's no relief in sight as temperatures could be even hotter in some areas tomorrow.
Police say this shows "how things can go spectacularly wrong when people attempt to take the law into their own hands, to seek retribution in this way."
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ