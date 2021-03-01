‘Provisions exist’ to prosecute Covid-19 rule-breakers, but it's not up to politicians — Ardern

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says there are ways to persecute those who break Covid-19 rules, but that decision should be left to police and not politicians.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It comes as National’s Covid-19 response spokesperson Chris Bishop said yesterday rule-breakers should be punished “so others don't do it as well”.

Bishop said people weren’t following the rules because there were no sanctions. Recent incidents included people going to work or the gym when they were meant to be isolating.

read more National wants Covid-19 rule-breakers to be punished 'so others don't do it as well'

But Ardern today said “the provisions exist” in the law to punish people who don’t follow Covid-19 guidelines.

“No minister, no politician, none of us that I have spoken to think that this is tolerable. What has happened here has been a clear breach and everyone is frustrated by it.

“The distinction we’ve simply made is that politicians aren’t the ones that determine enforcement and that’s rightly so.”

Labour-aligned South Auckland councillor Fa’anana Efeso Collins told Local Democracy Reporting talk of a tough crackdown won’t help his community.

“I can see we’re slowly moving into the post-kindness phase, where instead of being a team of five million, we are hearing that people just need to be compliant,” he said.

read more 'Post-kindness' rhetoric targeting South Auckland Covid cases will backfire, warns Efeso Collins

“But the danger I see is that if we are forcing people to be compliant, then what does that look like when the vaccine rollout happens and half the community refuse, because it’s being forced on them.

“So we’ve got to be careful how we communicate things."

Collins said authorities also need to assess whether they are doing enough to communicate to people about the need to self-isolate.

Ardern today emphasised that support is offered to those who need it while they self-isolate.