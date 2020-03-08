TODAY |

Police apologise to Wellington man they refused to escort after homophobic attack following Pride Parade

Police have apologised to the man who officers refused to escort past his assailants after a homophobic attack following last night’s Wellington Pride Parade.

Joe Perrone said police officers refused to escort him and his partner away from crowds of people attacking them. Source: 1 NEWS

After celebrating diversity in the capital, Joe Perrone says he and his partner were grabbing something to eat at a takeaway shop at about 4am on Sunday morning when their night turned ugly.

The man says he and his partner were punched and threatened but the most troubling thing was the response from police. Source: 1 NEWS

Following the attack Mr Perrone pleaded with a police officer to escort him and his partner past the crowds who attacked them, but his plea was ignored.

'It got really dangerous really quickly'- Victim recounts homophobic attack after Wellington Pride Parade

"They thought he (Mr Perrone's partner) pushed in line when I said can you leave my boyfriend alone, more people jumped in that’s when they said, 'you f-----, you homo, is that your boyfriend?'"

"It's not an easy thing to see your partner go through that," Mr Perrone told 1 NEWS.

"My boyfriend is there absolutely defenceless."

Mr Perrone tweeted tonight that police had apologised to him over the incident.

“My partner and I had a sit down with @nzpolice and they gave us a warm and sincere apology. They have agreed to have a hui with other Queer organisations and community’s (sic) to discuss moving forward,” he wrote.

“Although it was handled poorly, the support they’re offering is phenomenal and we are so greatful (sic) that they stepped up, reached out and took ownership for what happened.”

