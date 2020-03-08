Police apologise to Wellington man they refused to escort after homophobic attack following Pride Parade

Police have apologised to the man who officers refused to escort past his assailants after a homophobic attack following last night’s Wellington Pride Parade.

After celebrating diversity in the capital, Joe Perrone says he and his partner were grabbing something to eat at a takeaway shop at about 4am on Sunday morning when their night turned ugly.

Following the attack Mr Perrone pleaded with a police officer to escort him and his partner past the crowds who attacked them, but his plea was ignored.

'It got really dangerous really quickly'- Victim recounts homophobic attack after Wellington Pride Parade

"They thought he (Mr Perrone's partner) pushed in line when I said can you leave my boyfriend alone, more people jumped in that’s when they said, 'you f-----, you homo, is that your boyfriend?'"

"It's not an easy thing to see your partner go through that," Mr Perrone told 1 NEWS.

"My boyfriend is there absolutely defenceless."

Mr Perrone tweeted tonight that police had apologised to him over the incident.

“My partner and I had a sit down with @nzpolice and they gave us a warm and sincere apology. They have agreed to have a hui with other Queer organisations and community’s (sic) to discuss moving forward,” he wrote.