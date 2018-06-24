 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


PM Jacinda Ardern talks expectations of 'happiness and love' for new baby

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she doesn't have any expectations for her new baby girl except "happiness and love".

Ms Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford spoke to media inside Auckland Hospital today.
Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Ardern and her partner, Clarke Gayford, spoke to media inside Auckland City Hospital before noon today.

"I hope for little girls and boys that actually, there's a future where they can make choices about how they raise their family and what kind of career they have based on what they want," Ms Ardern said about her new life as a working mum.

"We're not placing any great expectations on this little baby except happiness and love."


Related

Politics

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:04
1

Name of PM Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford's newborn baby announced

2
Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford and baby Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford.

'It means bright and radiant, and snow which seemed like a good combination for Matariki' - Jacinda Ardern explains the reason for name of new baby

00:15
3
Anthem singer at the Denver Test completely butchers New Zealand anthem.

'One of the worst renditions of the anthem I've ever heard' - Denver Test singer heavily criticised for NZ anthem

4
NSW Blues player Vanessa Foliaki kisses her partner Queensland player Karina Brown after women's State of Origin match.

'Welcome to 2018' - NRL proudly defends posting image of QLD player kissing her partner, and NSW opponent, after women's State of Origin


00:15
5
A dropped ball from the Kiwis led to England scoring through Tommy Makinson.

Kiwis start strongly in Denver but England surge past them in second half

02:04

Name of PM Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford's newborn baby announced

The newborn arrived June 21, at 4.45pm, weighing 3.31kg.

00:15
Tonga defeated Samoa 38-22 in their Pacific rugby league Test at Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney.

Powerful Mate Ma'a Tonga outclass gutsy Toa Samoa in huge Pacific Test clash in Sydney

Mate Ma'a Tonga defeated Toa Samoa 38-22 Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney tonight.

02:02
A major insurer has set a deadline of next week for homeowners to take court action.

Time nearly up for thousands of quake-affected Canterbury home owners who want to take legal action

A deadline of 30th June 2018 has been set by IAG for its claimants to file any court action.

01:20
She was also asked who the baby most resembled and if the couple had a name for her yet.

Jacinda Ardern's mum speaks after first meeting with granddaughter: 'Doesn't look like Jacinda as a baby' but 'such a little cutie'

She was also asked who the baby most resembled and if the couple had a name for her yet.

NSW Blues player Vanessa Foliaki kisses her partner Queensland player Karina Brown after women's State of Origin match.

'Welcome to 2018' - NRL proudly defends posting image of QLD player kissing her partner, and NSW opponent, after women's State of Origin

Karina Brown and Ness Foliaki embraced after they battled it out in the women's Origin showdown in Sydney last night.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 