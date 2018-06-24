PM Jacinda Ardern talks expectations of 'happiness and love' for new baby

Source:
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she doesn't have any expectations for her new baby girl except "happiness and love".
Ms Ardern and her partner, Clarke Gayford, spoke to media inside Auckland City Hospital before noon today.
"I hope for little girls and boys that actually, there's a future where they can make choices about how they raise their family and what kind of career they have based on what they want," Ms Ardern said about her new life as a working mum.
"We're not placing any great expectations on this little baby except happiness and love."
