‘People are getting burnt out’ – Registered nurse talks DHBs’ safe staffing accord

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will likely be back on deck in the top job this Thursday, after nearly six weeks of maternity leave following the birth of baby Neve.
Acting PM Winston Peters told TVNZ's Q+A last night he will be leaving the country on Thursday to meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Singapore.
He was asked about the transition by host Corin Dann.
"Jacinda Ardern, yes on Thursday, as the plane leaves the ground," Mr Peters said of Ms Ardern returning.
In a Facebook video uploaded on Sunday, Jacinda Ardern said she'll return to work in a week's time.
Winston Peters has come out swinging against National Party President Peter Goodfellow who said the party "dodged a whiskey-swilling, cigarette-smoking, double-breasted and irrational bullet", but the Acting Prime Minister would not rule out working with National despite the bad blood.
On TVNZ1's Q+A last night the Acting Prime Minister issued a warning to Mr Goodfellow, telling him it would "be the last time you give a free hit against Winston Peters and get away with it, I want to make that very clear".
"I don't think Mr Goodfellow really matters," he continued. "I went into the coalition negotiations in good faith for 11 long days, and he’s telling me it was a waste of my time when National were concerned."
Mr Goodfellow made the comments at the National Party conference over the weekend, reported NZ Herald.
When asked by host Corin Dann if he could work with National in 2020, Mr Peters said it was for his colleagues to decide.
"We have never, ever ruled things out in that way as other parties have."