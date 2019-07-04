TODAY |

Pacific Update: Volcanic eruption affects thousands in PNG, 20 Samoan ministers face tax crackdown

Barbara Dreaver
1 NEWS Pacific Correspondent
1 NEWS
Barbara Dreaver

On this week's Pacific Update, 1 NEWS correspondent Barbara Dreaver looks at a Papua New Guinea volcanic eruption that has affected thousands, startling footage of a mass raid in Port Moresby and a case involving 20 Samoan church ministers in court for refusing to pay tax.

She also looks at choreographer Parris Goebel’s callout to Auckland youth, Tonga's celebration of the King's Birthday and the annual Miss Heilala pageant.

And she's not forgetting the funny social media videos of the week, gathered from across the Pacific islands.

For the full segment, watch the video above. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS’ Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver has a round-up of news from the region. Source: 1 NEWS
