‘Our children need us’ – schools urge pay equity for teacher aides, who work with high-needs and vulnerable students

While teachers prepare to strike this week, another fight is going on in schools, where boards, principals and teachers are putting their weight behind pay equity for teacher aides who say they want a fair wage.

Newton Central School in Auckland launched their pledge to back pay-equity in schools for support staff. 

Support worker Ally Kemplen said support staff "now work with the most vulnerable children in New Zealand".

"They work with children with extremely high health needs, children with very challenging behavioural needs and children with significant learning difficulties.

"They do it all day every day, and they do it for very little pay. Schools are not funded to pay the support staff what they need to get to survive. 

"Our children need us, our schools need us, and our future needs us," she said. 

Principal Riki Teteina said the school is behind the campaign, with pay equity for support staff meaning "their work is valued... I think we should be paying them for what they deserve". 

He said learning support, and children with learning needs has increased over the last 10 years. 

"Our kaiāwhina (support workers) are extremely hard working. We could not survive without them."

The Pledge for Pay Equity campaign sees self-declaration by schools as 'Pay Equity Schools'.

Union NZEI said in July teacher aides and early childhood educations were embarking on pay equity agreements. 

John McRae of NZEI said "teacher aides remain some of the poorest paid education workers, often earning little more than the minimum wage".

"They are predominantly female and have insecure terms of employment, as they are frequently funded from the school operations budget which covers everything from school maintenance, to technology and toilet paper."

NZEI President Lynda Stuart said "the days of employers saving money by underpaying female-dominated workforces are thankfully coming to an end".

"The government has made it clear that it wants to end this injustice, and this research shows that New Zealanders agree."

In December last year, the Ministry of Education agreed there was grounds for a case to begin pay equity for teacher aides, according to NZEI. 

While teachers prepare to strike, another fight is going on in schools. Source: 1 NEWS
'Your tenants may hate us. You will love us' - Wellington property management company's ad campaign disgusts tenants

A brazen social media campaign by the property management company Quinovic has disgusted some tenants.

One advertisement features beer glasses with the caption, "Cheers to you! Are you financing your tenant's social life?". The other advertisement says "Your tenants may hate us. You will love us."

Quinovic property management advert. Source: Facebook

Both are captioned, "We're experts at maximising the return on your investment property."

Renters United spokesperson Kate Day said the advertisements implied if tenants had a social life, then landlords really should be charging more.

She said the second advert made a mockery of any thought that property management companies worked for tenants, as well as landlords.

"A lot of our members have expressed disgust about how this portrays tenants as a group that could be exploited for profit," Ms Day said.

"People who are renting make up roughly half of New Zealand's population and just like everybody they are people who have a right to a home, and I think that's really been overlooked by advertisements that make a mockery of the stress that rising rents put on tenants."

Quinovic's chief operating officer Paul Chapman said the advertisements were created by the Lambton Quay franchise, without the consent of national office.

He said he did not think the advertisements were a good look, particularly in the current environment.

A statement by Mr Champan stated Quinovic has been operating for more than 30 years through 34 independently owned franchises.

"The Facebook campaign was not endorsed by Quinovic Group Office nor does it conform to our Brand standards. We have requested that the advertisements be removed and the Franchisee has confirmed this has been done," the statement read.

"Quinovic Group office do not support the imagery and messaging in the ads and we have censured the Franchisee in the strongest possible way."

Ms Day said while other property management companies had run advertisements promising to maximise returns on investments, this campaign was quite brazen and "blatently honest, that they're really out to get every penny from tenants that they can".

"While it's not the first we've seen of this, it's certainly the most extreme," she said.

She said the group would like Quinovic Lambton Quay to make a public apology.

"This is no way to treat the people renting in our population who deserve greater respect than that," she said.

"We'd also call on the government to bring in compulsory licensing and regulation of the property management sector, which is largely unregulated at the moment."

Quinovic property management advert. Source: Facebook
Earning $150k and still falling behind in NZ because of third-tier debt

A study shows a growing number of high earning families are struggling to pay the bills.

Research from the Commission for Financial Capability shows a quarter of those they spoke to were from families with incomes between $100,000 and $150,000, and who also had high-interest loans from third-tier lenders, like pawnbrokers or mobile lending trucks.

The head of the commission, Diane Maxwell, who is also the Retirement Commissioner, told Nine to Noon families in the higher income bracket were likely to borrow more for their household items and travel.

She said while the cost of owning a home in places like Auckland has gone up, these families debt was due to spending.

Previous generations were better at long-term saving, she said.

"For the first year, your house was pretty sparse because you just got into your own home. You didn't have a lot, people didn't have a fridge for one to two years, and they didn't have a car.

"If you buy a new house today, you can go into a place and look at a couch and get interest free credit and go home with the couch."

Ms Maxwell said people often felt what she called subjective poverty - feeling the need to compete with their neighbours for household goods.

"It's related to status anxiety. We look at the neighbour, and the neighbour's done renovations, they're driving a [BMW] and they're going to Fiji again.

"Sometimes you don't know whose swimming till the tide goes out because people are living in debt, and you think ... well how can they do that? So I'm going to do that too."

The commission interviewed 15,000 New Zealanders about their financial well-being.

File image of man getting money from his wallet.
