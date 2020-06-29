There is currently one new case of Covid-19 in New Zealand according to the Ministry of Health.

Source: 1 NEWS

There was no live update, with the news instead being announced in a statement at 1pm today.

Today’s new case is a woman in her 20s who arrived in New Zealand on 4 July from Rome, via Doha and Sydney.

She had been in managed isolation at the Christchurch Commodore Airport Hotel and is now in quarantine. The woman had previously been identified as a close contact of another case.

As a result, and as per protocols for testing of close contacts within the managed facilities, this woman was retested on day six and tested positive, the Ministry of Health said today in a statement.

It brings the total number of active coronavirus cases to 25 - the number has increased by a steady trickle over the past few weeks following ramped up testing in managed isolation facilities.

It follows one case report yesterday of a woman in her 20s who arrived in New Zealand from London, via Doha and Sydney, on on July 2.

It has now been 72 days since any community transmission in New Zealand.

Yesterday, laboratories completed 1,824 tests. That brings the total number of tests completed to date to 428,600.