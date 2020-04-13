NZ has two new Covid-19 clusters - one in Auckland rest home

Two new Covid-19 clusters have been announced by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield this afternoon.

A cluster is defined as more than 10 cases linked to a specific event or location.

One of the the new clusters is at an aged care facility in Auckland, while the second cluster is at a workplace in Christchurch where the first case was linked to overseas travel.

Dr Bloomfield had no further details on the two new clusters.

There are currently 15 Covid-19 clusters in New Zealand, with a Bluff wedding and Auckland's Marist College having the most cases associated with them.

The news comes as one more person has died of Covid-19 today, bringing the death toll in New Zealand to five.

He was a man in his 80s from the Rosewood Rest Home in Christchurch and died at Burwood Hospital.

There are now 33 Covid-19 cases associated with the Rosewood Rest Home, with both residents and staff infected. Of those, 17 are confirmed cases and 16 are probable cases.

All three people who have died from the Rosewood Rest Home - the woman in her 90s, the man in his 70s and now the man in his 80s - had confirmed cases of Covid-19.

"We know that because of the underlying vulnerabilities of new members of this group, we need to be prepared for further serious illness and possible deaths," Dr Bloomfield said today.