‘Nurses had a real raw nine years’ – Winston Peters says Government have gone ‘as far as we can go’

The Acting PM said nurses gave a commitment no one would be endangered by tomorrow’s strike.
Politics

news

As it happened: Heroic effort sees all 12 boys and their football coach safely rescued from treacherous Thailand cave

00:58
Paediatrician Dr. Alison Tothy says post-traumatic stress disorder is one of “any number of psychiatric concerns” the boys could encounter.

'Extremely traumatic' rescue leaves Thai boys at risk for PTSD, top emergency doctor warns

02:37
Eco design advisor Nelson Lebo says half of all New Zealand homes will not be adequately heated this winter - but help is now available.

Are you eligible? Expert encourages Kiwis to take up new government funding for home insulation

A map showing the epicentre of an earthquake near Ohakune on July 11 2018.

Did you feel it? Magnitude 4.8 earthquake rattles lower North Island

00:20
Leaving the Royal Chapel, three-year-old Charlotte checked over her shoulder to make sure the photographers stayed put.

Watch: Adorable Princess Charlotte puts media in their place at Prince Louis' christening party: 'You're not coming'

The car was reportedly driven on the wrong side of the road and crashed into a truck.

Watch: Eyewitness video shows police at scene of Auckland motorway crash after report of police pursuit

A witness told 1 NEWS the car "finally crashed into a big truck".

00:58
It's "any number of psychiatric concerns" the boys could encounter.


05:04
Thai cave rescue: A tribute to the human spirit

1 News Correspondent Kimberlee Downs in Chiang Rai says the rescue shows humankind at its best.

CHIANG RAI, THAILAND - JULY 8: Ambulances transport boys rescued from Tham Luang Nang Non cave to hospital on July 8, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Divers began an effort to pull the 12 boys and their soccer coach on Sunday morning after they were found alive in the cave at northern Thailand. Videos released by the Thai Navy SEAL shows the boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach are in good health in Tham Luang Nang Non cave and the challenge now will be to extract the party safely. (Photo by Linh Pham/Getty Images)

'Smiling and healthy' - Thai cave rescue boys doing well and in good spirits but face up to a week in hospital

A senior health official has given an update into the condition on the eight boys who've emerged from the underground over the last few days.


00:14
Samuel Umtiti's goal was enough for Les Bleus to earn a 1-0 win in St Petersburg.

Watch: France book spot in World Cup final after Samuel Umtiti nets clinical header to clinch win over Belgium

Umtiti's goal was enough for Les Bleus to earn a 1-0 win in St Petersburg.