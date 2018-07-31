'Not the Neve you're talking about' - Winston Peters playfully reveals he's met a 'Neve', but not Jacinda Ardern's daughter

Breakfast
A Massey University researcher says cannabis was "for all intents and purposes" decriminalised in 2010 in New Zealand, and notes the number of arrests has dropped dramatically in recent years.
Associate Professor Chris Wilkins, speaking this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme, said the number of arrests for cannabis has fallen by about 70 per cent since 1990, as police are increasingly uninterested in punishing people for related offences.
"After 2010, pre-charge warnings meant about half of people now get a warning rather than being prosecuted," Mr Wilkins said.
"For all intents and purposes, we decriminalised cannabis in 2010 - it's just no one's noticed."
Mr Wilkins said police have slowly turned their focus towards fighting methamphetamine - the supply of which has been steadily increasing, including a big surge in 2014.
"It's basically putting your resources into the thing that is causing the most harm and that is methamphetamine," Mr Wilkins said.
"Levels of availability are at their all time high at the moment and prices are declining."
A report from Mr Wilkins' team at Massey this year in May found that methamphetamine is becoming cheaper and easier to find in New Zealand.
An online survey earlier this year also found the number of drug users who said meth was easily accessible increased from 19 per cent in 2015 to 44 per cent in 2016.
Winston Peters has doubled down on his prediction for the political careers of Simon Bridges and Paula Bennett, claiming once again they will be "taken out" by their National colleagues as leaders before a round of party "infighting".
Speaking on TVNZ 1's Breakfast on his last day as Acting Prime Minister, Mr Peters replied to National leader Simon Bridges' assertion that the Government was worried about the threat they in Opposition posed.
Today, Mr Peters indeed confirmed he was worried for them "but only in a compassionate sense".
"When I said they were going to come for Paula Bennett I'm talking about my understanding of the National Party of which I was a member before any of those people were, and I know how the modern National Party acts," he said.
"It's not the old National Party, and so I feel sorry for Paula Bennett because they'll take her out, then they'll take out Simon Bridges, and then they'll have a round of internecine fighting which is already there as we speak.
"We all know it, so let's not kid ourselves."
After Mr Peters' original comments on The Nation on Saturday, Ms Bennett had this to say on Twitter.
"In my experience your opponents try to take out one of the strongest - Sorry Winston, you have no idea."
APPROVAL RATINGS
Mr Peters also revealed internal poling the Government had conducted had National below 40 approval points - although he said the data will not be released publicly.
He also took the opportunity to highlight Mr Bridges' preferred Prime Minister ratings - in the last 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll he was sitting at 12 per cent.
"I mean if you can't get a quarter of your party's so called polling support to think you're the leader, which is Simon Bridges' worst nightmare, then you've got a problem," Mr Peters said.
In that same May 28 poll, National as a party sat at 45 per cent approval.
For the record, Mr Peters was a National Party MP from 1979 to 1993.