‘My very own Bernie Sanders moment’ - Butterfly lands on James Shaw’s mic at Greens campaign event

Greens co-leader James Shaw had his “very own Bernie Sanders moment” at a campaign event last night after a butterfly landed on his microphone.

Speaking at the Tūhura's Tropical Forest exhibit at Otago Museum, which features exotic butterflies, stick insects and tarantulas, the butterfly took Shaw by surprise.

Taking to Facebook yesterday, Shaw said: “Here’s my very own Bernie Sanders moment at Otago Museum tonight, except with a butterfly instead of a bird.”

He added: “That is extraordinary. Now, that has never happened to me before.”

One supporter commented: “Wholesome, he has been chosen.”

Former US presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders had a similar moment at a 2016 rally in Oregon when a bird landed on his lectern.