TODAY |

‘My very own Bernie Sanders moment’ - Butterfly lands on James Shaw’s mic at Greens campaign event

Source:  1 NEWS

Greens co-leader James Shaw had his “very own Bernie Sanders moment” at a campaign event last night after a butterfly landed on his microphone. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Greens co-leader called it his own Bernie Sanders moment, after a bird landed on Sanders’ lectern at a rally. Source: 1 NEWS

Speaking at the Tūhura's Tropical Forest exhibit at Otago Museum, which features exotic butterflies, stick insects and tarantulas, the butterfly took Shaw by surprise. 

Taking to Facebook yesterday, Shaw said: “Here’s my very own Bernie Sanders moment at Otago Museum tonight, except with a butterfly instead of a bird.”

He added: “That is extraordinary. Now, that has never happened to me before.” 

One supporter commented: “Wholesome, he has been chosen.”

Former US presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders had a similar moment at a 2016 rally in Oregon when a bird landed on his lectern. 

“I think there may be some symbolism here. I know it doesn’t look like it, but that bird is really a dove asking us for world peace,” the Democrat told supporters at the time. 

New Zealand
North America
Your Vote 2020
Politics
Dunedin and Otago
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Blanketing of snow causes transport disruption in parts of South Island
2
Man arrested after woman dies at Auckland property
3
Meet the candidates facing off on tonight's TVNZ's Young Voters Debate
4
Trailer rolls on motorway, fire service urges Wellington residents to tie down trampolines and loose items
5
China pushes emergency use of Covid-19 vaccine despite concerns
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:51

Donald Trump dubs report he paid no taxes in 10 of the past 15 years 'fake news'

Meet the candidates facing off on tonight's TVNZ's Young Voters Debate

Fears brain-eating microbe tainted water supply in Texas cities

Police considered charging organisers of Black Lives Matter marches in NZ