TODAY |

‘Must have got the silver bullet from the silver fox’ – David Seymour accused of swiping line from Winston Peters

Source:  1 NEWS

David Seymour took a leaf out of Winston Peters' book tonight, literally.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The ACT and NZ First leaders normally don’t agree on much, but seems like Seymour enjoyed Peters’ snappy line. Source: 1 NEWS

The ACT Party leader was speaking about economic stimulus, saying there’s “no silver bullet” to address the issue, a line spoken by rival and New Zealand First Party leader Winston Peters.

Moderator of the multi-party debate Jessica Mutch McKay pointed out the “silver bullet” line was mentioned by Peters during the ad break.

“Must have got the silver bullet from the silver fox,” the ACT leader quipped.

The light sided moment came during an at times fiery debate between the two party leaders.

Follow our live update of tonight's debate here.

New Zealand
Politics
Your Vote 2020
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:05
1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll: With time running out, National fails to close gap on Labour
2
All Blacks' controversial December Test with Wallabies moved, so team won't spend Christmas in quarantine
3
James Shaw tells Jami-Lee Ross 'you can’t believe everything you read on the Internet' in heated Covid-19 clash
4
Two new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today - and one 'historic' case
5
Baby girl who died in tragic stroller accident in Auckland named by police
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:16

Greens down in latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll, NZ First sees small rise
02:05

1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll: With time running out, National fails to close gap on Labour

Mars at its closest point to Earth next week

The Warehouse turns a profit, with help from government's Covid-19 wage subsidy