‘Must have got the silver bullet from the silver fox’ – David Seymour accused of swiping line from Winston Peters

David Seymour took a leaf out of Winston Peters' book tonight, literally.

The ACT Party leader was speaking about economic stimulus, saying there’s “no silver bullet” to address the issue, a line spoken by rival and New Zealand First Party leader Winston Peters.

Moderator of the multi-party debate Jessica Mutch McKay pointed out the “silver bullet” line was mentioned by Peters during the ad break.

“Must have got the silver bullet from the silver fox,” the ACT leader quipped.

The light sided moment came during an at times fiery debate between the two party leaders.