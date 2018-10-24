Murder investigation launched after death of man near Huntly last night

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man died near Huntly last night following a reported brawl.

Police were called to a property in Pukemiro at 10.12pm with a report of someone injured in a fight.

A man died at the scene despite being treated by emergency services.

His body was removed from the property today for a post-mortem examination.

Cordons remain in place with police examining the scene and speaking to a number of witnesses.