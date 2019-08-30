TODAY |

Man hit by car after falling off e-scooter in central Auckland

A man fell off an e-scooter in central Auckland last night and was lying unconscious on the road when he was struck by a vehicle.

Police say the driver of the car did not stop to check for injury, and left the scene.

The incident happened about 11.00 last night on Symonds St, with the man falling from the scooter and knocking himself out/

Two vehicles were traveling nearby at the time, and the first vehicle was able to avoid him, but the second struck him.

The vehicle which hit him did not stay at the scene.

The man remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Police say they would like to speak to the driver of the car that left the scene, or any witnesses around the area.

Anyone with information can call 105 and quote file number 191117/1249.

