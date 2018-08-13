‘Let’s kōrero about this’ – sparks fly as Andrew Little holds meetings with Ngāpuhi

Helen Castles
1 NEWS Reporter
The appearance medicine industry is bracing for change as it deals with an increasing number of Asian clients wanting to Westernise their faces. The rules around who can apply dermal filler is also set to be tightened, because of the threat of rare, but serious health risks.
Asian aesthetics was a major discussion topic at the New Zealand Society of Cosmetic Medicine (NZSCM) conference in Queenstown over the weekend, attracting more than 220 doctors and nurses from the industry.
Hans Raetz, President of the NZSCM says, “We've certainly seen an increase over the past few years of five per cent a year on the year before. We estimate around 20 per cent of our clients are now of Asian extraction.”
Popular procedures include reshaping of noses, lips, eyelids and cheeks using dermal filler - but it comes with risks.
“If you inject into this area and you hit one of the arteries or veins you can cause issues at the back of the eye that can cause blindness.” Dr Raetz told 1 NEWS.
The conference covers all aspects of the appearance medicine industry, and it was at the same conference exactly one year ago where New Zealand's first case of blindness from dermal filler was revealed - something that still concerns the industry and has them calling for change.
Dr Raetz fears history may be repeated. “I’m absolutely sure it will happen again - it's a matter of how many noses do you inject before you have a side effect.”
Tighter rules around who can inject dermal filler are coming as part of a wide ranging review into therapeutic products expected later this year.
Unlike Botox-type products which are prescription medicines in New Zealand, dermal filler is classified a medical device, so anyone - trained or not - can inject it.
“They [Ministry of Health] have agreed to look at potentially regulating this a little bit further, and restricting it to medical personnel. At the moment in theory anybody can inject dermal filler - your beautician, your hairdresser, the fireman down the road - it's not illegal.” Dr Raetz says.
A Māori Niuean man claims he was handed 'Black Guy Repllent' [sic] at a Queensland tour company he worked for in an act of racial discrimination against him due to his skin colour.
McDuff Tupetagi claims last year's incident was one of many while working at the Rainbow Beach Adventure Company in Queensland, the Brisbane Times reports.
Mr Tupetagi claimed he was later forced to take sick leave for mental distress after feeling "like an unwanted creature or pet" while working for the company.
In 2016, he twice asked for a sunshade. In the second instance, his boss' manager, "Byron", denied his request, saying to Mr Tupetagi to the effect of "because you're black", the statement of facts lodged this week reads.
"By Byron's words, Byron imputed to the complainant that he was less or not susceptible to sunburn and skin damage from the sun because of his skin colour."
Then in November 2017, colleageus told Mr Tupetagi there was a "a present" was left for him in his car. It consisted of an empty bottle of sunscreen covered in yellow tape labelled "Black Guy Repllent" [sic] and "Caution! Only use on blacks".
The incident was reported and the alleged perpetrator told Mr Tupetagi he was sent to his home to apologise.
Mr Tupetagi is now suing the company and two of its employees for discrimination, telling the Queensland Industrial Relations Commission he was often jokingly referred to as "the black fella".
Mr Tupetagi has since been diagnosed with severe depression and agoraphobia.
In a statement, Website Travel Group, which owns the tour company, said they "value all our employees" and that they are "supporting the proceedings".
The case is expected to appear before the courts in the next few weeks.