Ōhope community bands together for charity golf day marking loss of tour guides killed on Whakaari/White Island

The Ōhope community has banded together for a charity golf day marking the loss of two much-loved tour guides killed in the Whakaari/White Island eruption.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Hayden Marshall Inman and Tipene Maangi were among 22 people who died following the tragedy on December 9 last year.



"I think he'd be wrapt, I think,” Inman’s brother, Mark Inman, said.



St John’s Chrissie Nairn called the event “very special for so many reasons”.

“It's a privilege to be here on a beautiful day thinking about Hayden and everyone else,” she said.



White Island skipper Paul Kingi, a close friend of Inman, called the occasion a special day which expressed his love for the outdoors.



"It has been an important day for us and we'll just get through the next few days and see how we go," Kingi said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There was a mixture of talent out on the course, with a drink station potentially more popular than the 19th hole.

“Hayden was actually my neighbour and it was really quite a tragedy, not just for, obviously, the Inman family, but all the families.”



More than 120 people turned out for the event, with all proceeds going to St John.

Mark Inman said it wasn’t until after his brother’s death that his loved ones had realised how often he gave to charity.