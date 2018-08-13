‘That is hideous’ – Queenstown out to tackle the scourge of gum on the pavement

Mike Thorpe
Seven Sharp Reporter
Seven Sharp
Last minute talks between primary teachers and the Ministry of Education haven't stopped strike action from going ahead on Wednesday.
The question for working parents is what to do with their children?
While it's an issue for parents it could also be an issue for their employers.
Business New Zealand said the advice is to be flexible.
"Staff need to tell their boss what's happening. Whether they're going to take annual leave, if they're going to take leave without pay, if the kids are going to come into the office, or if there's some other solution," Kirk Hope told 1 NEWS.
"Businesses are struggling to get really, really good people so they want to look after them, so they want to make sure in a situation like this that they want to be flexible."
Whether a school stays open is up to the individual board of trustees.
Teachers say while pay is a big reason for strike action, it's also about resources and sustainable staff numbers.
An Auckland teacher has recently published a video discussing that issue.
The teacher in the YouTube video said more resources are needed, particularly for our growing number of multicultural students.
"We need to have an education system that meets the need of every single child in this country and that’s what I say it’s about knowing the children, knowing their needs and having the resourcing to actually address those needs," Lynda Stuart NZEI President told 1 NEWS.
Needs that the teachers' union, and teachers, hope will be addressed by strike action.
The appearance medicine industry is bracing for change as it deals with an increasing number of Asian clients wanting to Westernise their faces. The rules around who can apply dermal filler is also set to be tightened, because of the threat of rare, but serious health risks.
Asian aesthetics was a major discussion topic at the New Zealand Society of Cosmetic Medicine (NZSCM) conference in Queenstown over the weekend, attracting more than 220 doctors and nurses from the industry.
Hans Raetz, President of the NZSCM says, “We've certainly seen an increase over the past few years of five per cent a year on the year before. We estimate around 20 per cent of our clients are now of Asian extraction.”
Popular procedures include reshaping of noses, lips, eyelids and cheeks using dermal filler - but it comes with risks.
“If you inject into this area and you hit one of the arteries or veins you can cause issues at the back of the eye that can cause blindness.” Dr Raetz told 1 NEWS.
The conference covers all aspects of the appearance medicine industry, and it was at the same conference exactly one year ago where New Zealand's first case of blindness from dermal filler was revealed - something that still concerns the industry and has them calling for change.
Dr Raetz fears history may be repeated. “I’m absolutely sure it will happen again - it's a matter of how many noses do you inject before you have a side effect.”
Tighter rules around who can inject dermal filler are coming as part of a wide ranging review into therapeutic products expected later this year.
Unlike Botox-type products which are prescription medicines in New Zealand, dermal filler is classified a medical device, so anyone - trained or not - can inject it.
“They [Ministry of Health] have agreed to look at potentially regulating this a little bit further, and restricting it to medical personnel. At the moment in theory anybody can inject dermal filler - your beautician, your hairdresser, the fireman down the road - it's not illegal.” Dr Raetz says.