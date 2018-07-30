 

‘He loves being the centre of attention’ – Corin Dann assesses Winston Peters’ stint as Acting PM

Breakfast
New Zealand
Politics

The host of TVNZ’s Q+A program gives his verdict on Mr Peters’ rein as Jacinda Ardern prepares to return. Source: Breakfast
New Zealand
Politics
1 NEWS
New Zealand
Politics

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will likely be back on deck in the top job this Thursday, after nearly six weeks of maternity leave following the birth of baby Neve.

Acting PM Winston Peters told TVNZ's Q+A last night he will be leaving the country on Thursday to meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Singapore.

He was asked about the transition by host Corin Dann.

"Jacinda Ardern, yes on Thursday, as the plane leaves the ground," Mr Peters said of Ms Ardern returning. 

In a Facebook video uploaded on Sunday, Jacinda Ardern said she'll return to work in a week's time. 

The Prime Minister rocked baby Neve as she talked about multi-tasking as a new mum. Source: Facebook

The Acting PM told TVNZ 1’s Q+A that he will be leaving the country on Thursday to meet the US Secretary of State. Source: Breakfast
New Zealand
Politics
