 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Ōhakune residents reeling after bus tragedy: 'We've just gotta try and pick ourselves up'

RNZ rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Transport
Accidents

Ōhakune is still a town on edge following the bus crash which cost the life of 11-year-old Aucklander Hannah Francis at the weekend, and injured 18 others.

A young girl died and other passengers were injured in Saturday’s crash. Source: Breakfast

There's been an increased demand for snow chains since the accident, which has also left three people still in hospital.

Some people are nervous about using the Ruapehu Alpine Lifts shuttle service, but locals said that the tourist town will bounce back.

The owner of Off Piste ski rentals in Ōhakune, Johnny Henning, said it was not exactly business as usual when the Tūroa skifield opened on Monday for the first time after Saturday's fatal accident.

"It's probably actually made a few people want to rent chains from me rather than using the shuttle and that's an honest fair call, especially with families.

Most read story: Family of girl killed in Ruapehu bus crash release touching tribute - 'Fly free our beautiful angel'

Hannah Teresa Francis. Source: Supplied

"A couple of families have said 'we prefer to take our own car for now until we know more'."

But Mr Henning did not think the accident would keep people away from the mountain.

"No I don't think so, people will still turn up regardless. The other thing you've got to remember is that could happen to anyone's vehicle. If it's a mechanical issue it could happen to any vehicle."

Keiran Murphy and Josh Kerr had just come in to return their chains - Keiran's sister Fenella was on the ill-fated bus.

"Well obviously because of what happened on the weekend we preferred to get chains than take the bus. It just felt safer," Mr Murphy said.

"Rather than cramming into a bus and going in we thought we'd find some chains and chuck them on."

The Mitsubishi Fuso bus involved in the accident had&nbsp;failed its Certificate of Fitness nine times over the past 14 years - and the men did not regret their decision to go it alone.

"We've just come down from the mountain and we saw a bus coming down and people were standing up in the bus. It looked like it had far too many people in it for safety. It was crammed, really crammed," Mr Kerr said.

Keiran's sister walked away from the crash with cuts and bruises, but he said she had feared the worst when the bus careered out of control.

"I asked her 'what did you do just before you crashed?' and she said 'I just held myself together and prayed, cause what else can you do?'"

Over at the Powderhorn - a popular apres-ski venue in Ōhakune - the accident was still a hot topic of conversation.

A veteran of nine seasons at the resort, Angie Thomas, said even she was a little apprehensive when she found herself using the shuttle.

"I mean I usually drive down with other people but there was no room left in the car so I ended up coming down in the shuttle but yeah it was fine.

"I did have a bit of anxiety but that was all."

Aucklander Tim Graham arrived yesterday and could sense the unease in town.

"You do get a vibe from the staff that you know that they are obviously aware of it and it's on everyone's minds. It's a pretty tragic accident to have in such a small community."

But Mr Graham thought people would soon move on.

"I don't think it is going to deter anyone. At the end of the day it's a freak accident. No one likes it or likes to talk about it or have it affect them in any way and it's a tragic freak accident but I don't think it's going to deter anyone [from coming] at all though."

Down at Mizzoni Pizza, Matthew McCarthy said everyone had their theory on the crash.

Mr McCarthy said he'd heard the driver had done valiantly in the circumstances.

"I heard it might have been a brake failure, it might have been an issue with the bus itself.

"But apparently the driver was extremely experienced and so far from what I've heard it's not anything that's gonna come back on the driver.

"He did his best from what I've heard and he managed to get the bus across the bridge which probably saved a few more lives."

Mr McCarthy said people were feeling a bit down but would soon dust themselves off.

"Yeah everyone is trying to carry on and make the best of the season we have here but obviously it's put a bit of a dampener on the whole atmosphere in town but yeah we've just gotta try and pick ourselves up."

In a statement yesterday, Ruapehu Alpine Lifts said its thoughts were with the people involved in the crash and it would be making no further comment because it was under investigation.

Topics
New Zealand
Transport
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
07:59
Retirement villages are all the rage, but safety and security come at a price.

Fair Go: Moving out of retirement village costs family large chunk of inheritance
2

Great white sharks and orca battle for territory off South African coastline
3

Most read story: Family of girl killed in Ruapehu bus crash release touching tribute - 'Fly free our beautiful angel'
4

Winston Peters doubles down on prediction there will be National Party 'infighting' after they 'take out' Simon Bridges and Paula Bennett
5

China's famous Terracotta Warriors to go on display at Te Papa this year
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Most read: Young girl convinces NZTA to change linemen sign to be more inclusive - 'women can be line-workers too'
Police car

Police praise public for reporting 'very drunk' mum driving with children
Two terracotta warriors in the archeological site near Xi'an, Shanxi province, China.

China's famous Terracotta Warriors to go on display at Te Papa this year
Danica Weeks wants answer from the aerospace company, but a legal expert says her chances are slim.

Was MH370 hijacked? Four years after airliner disappears, independent report finds 'intervention by a third party cannot be excluded'

'Not the Neve you're talking about' - Winston Peters playfully reveals he's met a 'Neve', but not Jacinda Ardern's daughter

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics

Winston Peters was at his evasive best this morning as he laughingly assured he was "of course" happy Jacinda Ardern was returning to the Prime Ministership - but he had not met First Baby Neve. 

On his second last day as Acting Prime Minister, Mr Peters coolly brushed off some of the more more probing questions into his relationship with Jacinda Ardern.

"Um, not the Neve you're talking about, no," Mr Peters replied to an inquiry if he'd met the Prime Minister's newborn.

He was also unwilling to give anything away about regretting giving up the country's top job this Thursday, when Ms Ardern returns from six weeks maternity leave.

Was the NZ First leader looking forward to the leadership transition?

"Well of course I am, if I said anything else you'd be rather doubting my integrity," Mr Peters said.

Ms Ardern will officially return to her duties as Prime Minister at midnight this Wednesday.

Mr Peters will then be flying out of New Zealand to the East Asia Summit in Singapore. 

"To tell you the truth, I'm looking forward to it," he assured.

The NZ First leader was at his evasive best this morning when discussing Ms Ardern’s transition back to PM on Thursday. Source: Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
02:32
For three years now, Northland’s He Waka Eke Noa has opened its doors to addicts fighting to stay sober.

Northland kapa haka rehab programme uses waiata to fight addiction - 'It’s taught me to open up my eyes to the world'

Ōhakune residents reeling after bus tragedy: 'We've just gotta try and pick ourselves up'

Manurewa all-star dancer busts out brilliant dance moves for Breakfast show

'Not the Neve you're talking about' - Winston Peters playfully reveals he's met a 'Neve', but not Jacinda Ardern's daughter

'We decriminalised cannabis in 2010' - researcher says police increasingly shifting priority to fighting P

Should free-to-air TV have similar classifications as movies?

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Television
Technology

The Broadcasting Standards Authority (BSA) is today launching a consultation to find out if television needs a shake-up and whether people still use timebands and parental locks to block some content. 

BSA chief executive Belinda Moffat said on TVNZ1's Breakfast they would be asking the public if they still use children timebands and the Adult Only timeband, or if people restrict content by using parental locks, by reading classifications and looking at warnings. 

Timebands on free-to-air television generally mean children's viewing hours go until 8.30pm, with Adults Only programmes after this time able to be screened.

They are also looking at if there should be one set of labels for free-to-air and pay-television, which is currently different. 

If free-to-air moved to the pay-television classification, audiences would see classifications similar to movies which also include Mature Audiences, 16 years and over and 18 years and over, instead of just G, PG and AO. 

"It will give the audiences more specific information about the type of content they're looking at," Ms Moffat said. 

When asked by host Jack Tame if it could mean racier content could be played earlier in the evening, Ms Moffat said broadcasters were not looking to try "put more inappropriate content in front of children".

The BSA are appealing to the public for their view. Click here for more information. 

The Broadcasting Standards Authority is today launching a consultation to find out more about the way people watch television. Source: Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand
Television
Technology