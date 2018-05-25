‘A great loss to Maoridom’ - Hone Harawira pays tribute to late Ngapuhi elder Kingi Taurua

Ngapuhi elder Kingi Taurua was remembered as a special man and a great orator by former MP Hone Harawira, who said his death is a "great loss to the whole of Maoridom".

Mr Taurua died aged 80 after a cancer battle, with Mr Harawira remembering a "special guy" and a great orator.

"A very special guy, a Vietnam vet, he was one of the first Maori of celebrity to take the full face moko, he was an amazing orator, he was a great speaker, particularly of the Ngapuhi reo," Mr Harawira told TVNZ1’s Breakfast today.

Taurua would also leave a hole on Waatea Radio, according to Mr Harawira.

"I tell you he's going to leave a massive hole in Ngapuhi, he's going to leave a massive hole for Watea and their ability to protect the passionate kind of news," he said.