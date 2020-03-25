‘Good progress’ made to repatriate Kiwis stuck in India

The Government will bring New Zealanders home from India, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters announced today.

Mr Peters said in a statement the Government “is in discussion with airlines and international partners to help those New Zealanders stranded in India return home".

“This is a seriously complex endeavour due to the current lockdown and the large number of New Zealanders in various locations around India.

“However, we are making very good progress,” he said.

India banned international flights on March 22, with the country entering lockdown on March 25. This left New Zealanders in the country with no flight options.

Yesterday, National’s spokesperson for Foreign Affairs Gerry Brownlee urged MFAT to assist Kiwis in India.

“We have Kiwis who are in India who are running the risk of being without medication, money and being evicted from hotels,” Mr Brownlee said.