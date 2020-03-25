TODAY |

‘Good progress’ made to repatriate Kiwis stuck in India

Source:  1 NEWS

The Government will bring New Zealanders home from India, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters announced today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The nation's Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement today. Source: Breakfast

Mr Peters said in a statement the Government “is in discussion with airlines and international partners to help those New Zealanders stranded in India return home".

“This is a seriously complex endeavour due to the current lockdown and the large number of New Zealanders in various locations around India.

“However, we are making very good progress,” he said.

India banned international flights on March 22, with the country entering lockdown on March 25. This left New Zealanders in the country with no flight options.

Yesterday, National’s spokesperson for Foreign Affairs Gerry Brownlee urged MFAT to assist Kiwis in India.

“We have Kiwis who are in India who are running the risk of being without medication, money and being evicted from hotels,” Mr Brownlee said.

Stranded Kiwis would need to contribute to the cost of any government-facilitated flights from India.

New Zealand
Asia
Coronavirus Pandemic
Travel
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sky Tower to glow in colours of Germany's flag to mark repatriation flight
2
Police release new figures around level four lockdown breaches
3
Wattie's in desperate search for staff with record demand
4
Dr Ashley Bloomfield responds humbly to news of petition for him to be New Zealander of the Year
5
Covid-19: Latest NZ cases region-by-region for April 13
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:10

Those with NZ work visas who are stuck overseas plead to be able to return home
03:38

Daughter of Rosewood Rest Home resident praises staff dealing with Covid-19 outbreak
00:30

Parents of nurse 'Jenny from Invercargill' proud of her work nursing Boris Johnson back to health
00:38

Three people arrested after armed robbery of Wellington property