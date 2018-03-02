 

‘Go and read the science’ – Michael Laws defends rodeo animal welfare record while firing up at Jack Tame

The rodeo advocate disagreed with the Breakfast host on the issue.
Animals

Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Sickening student-on-student schoolyard assault at Rotorua high school being investigated by police

Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Video: 'That's not bullying I'd call that assault' - Rotorua school investigating after boy filmed viciously kicking fellow student in head

The incident in Manchester has left Jones afraid to use public transport.

Watch: Shameful scenes as England coach Eddie Jones verbally abused by Scotland fans

'Go and read the science!' – Michael Laws passionately defends rodeo's animal welfare record while firing up at Jack Tame

Helicopter carrying two people crashes at Wanaka Airport

1 NEWS political reporters Katie Bradford and Andrea Vance discuss the leadership contest

Inside Parliament: Simon Bridges as new National leader 'such an anti-climax'

Air New Zealand is focusing global attention on Antarctica with its latest safety video, showcasing the frozen continent and the important climate science undertaken there.

Watch: Air New Zealand releases controversial new Antarctica-themed safety video featuring Entourage star Adrian Grenier

On March 13 it will be 10,000 days since he was elected into parliament.

'This has been our adventure' – Bill English given standing ovation after valedictory speech

Bill English looks back over his extensive parliamentary career as he bows out after 27 years.

Full speech: Bill English farewells Parliament with touching and humorous valedictory address

