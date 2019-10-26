TODAY |

‘This is an extremely big day’ – police make two arrests in 24-year Christchurch cold case

Donna-Marie Lever
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Donna-Marie Lever
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice

Your playlist will load after this ad

Two people are facing murder charges over the 1995 death of young mum Angela Blackmoore. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Donna-Marie Lever
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:35
All Black Sevu Reece impresses Six60 by singing Dunedin band's song
2
Digger gets stuck on Auckland beach
3
Watch: Ardie Savea practises classic 1990s RnB tune on grand piano during RWC downtime
4
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm weekends
5
Beauden Barrett reveals All Blacks were willing to let grieving brothers return home during quarter-final week
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Police investigating man's 'unexplained' death in central Wellington
00:18

Plummeting nun a signal that SkyCity is back to business after this week's fire

Location for Nelson's planned maritime education centre pinned down

Competition for filming locations poses threat to NZ industry