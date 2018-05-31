‘It doesn’t work’ – Farmers question effectiveness of MPI’s Mycoplasma bovis testing

Minister of Agriculture Damien O'Connor has told 1 NEWS he believes there is more than a 50 per cent chance that the Government's planned eradication of Mycoplasma bovis will be successful.

The minister met with more than 800 frustrated farmers in Ashburton last night at a meeting hosted by Federated Farmers. He said farmers understand that there's still risk involved, but being free of the disease was still worth a shot.

"We've got to give it a go. New Zealand has done a lot of things that other countries haven't done before. I think it's better than a 50 per cent chance. Yes we're facing tough times individually, but I think most of them understand why we're eradicating. And this is a goal worth achieving," he said.

But the Government’s $880 million strategy has been met with anger by others, with many at the meeting criticising MPI's lack of communication, and delays in obtaining test results.

The tests themselves have also been questioned.

Prebbleton farmer Gary Burgess had all his cows leave his farm today, despite the entire herd testing negative for the disease.

MPI had traced his cows back to an infected property.

"Everybody tells us that the testing is crap. Fonterra says the milk test, it doesn't work. Fed farmers says the testing, doesn't work," Mr Burgess said.

The farmer says he will now consider whether to continue with farming.

Mid Canterbury has been particularly hard hit by the disease, with many recent conversions.