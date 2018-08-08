‘A devastating situation – AUT climate scientists says new study’s ‘tipping point’ findings are alarming

A man who wrote to Massey University's Vice-Chancellor protesting Don Brash's now-cancelled speaking engagement denies he made any threats which could have led to the cancellation on security grounds.

Mr Brash was booked to speak at the university's Manawatū campus, but Massey issued a statement yesterday cancelling the event due to a perceived security threat.

The statement said the politics club had "approached University management concerned about their ability to meet the agreement’s terms around security after becoming aware of social media posts suggesting the event could lead to violence.

"The University considered providing additional security for the event, but decided the risk of harm to students, staff and members of the public was too great, particularly at time of heightened tension over the issues around free speech and hate speech," the statement said.

The cancellation follows the controversial visit of Canadian alt-right speakers Stefan Molyneux and Lauren Southern.

Karl Pearce wrote to Massey Vice-Chancellor Jan Thomas, and told Stuff that while those who organised the event would be naive to think there was no potential for conflict, he had not threatened to cause any of that conflict.

He said he had only planned to demonstrate peacefully and to make a statement.

Mr Pearce he supported Ms Thomas' decision to cancel the event, and said sometimes "free speech does not come free of consequences".

He wrote that some people could be vilified and face possible hurt and backlash after speeches involving "separatist and supremacist rhetoric".