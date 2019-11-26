TODAY |

Crown claims Amber-Rose Rush was silenced to protect career of man accused of killing her

The jury at the trial of a Dunedin doctor accused of killing teenager Amber-Rose Rush has heard from the prosecution who claims she was silenced to protect the accused's career.

Venod Skantha denies murdering the teenager.

The Crown's case is that the accused acted and acted quickly.

"Within 30 minutes of that last text message, she was dead and her phone has been taken," said Crown Prosecutor, Robin Bates.

The Crown claims Venod Skantha stabbed Amber-Rose Rush in February 2018 to prevent her telling authorities information that could end his career.

Prosecutor Robin Bates argued after texts from the teenager, Venod Skantha was worried.

"It was an immediate problem, somebody, a person, who was going to suffer as a result of that information on those texts had to take immediate steps," said Mr Bates.

The prosecutor said while a witness who drove Mr Skantha that night gave key testimony there is also other evidence that indicates the defendant's guilt.

The defence argued zero questions were asked of that witness, who 1 NEWS can't name for legal reasons.

Defence counsel, Jonathan Eaton said the police had blinkers on and subsequently the Crown's case is flawed.

Mr Eaton also questioned the motive.

"Yes the Defence acknowledge that on 7 January when drunk he said something really stupid to Amber about money for sex which upset her and ended their relationship. The only thing he's ever done, is make that offer of money for sex,"  said Mr Eaton.

The judge will make his final summing up tomorrow morning.


Venod Skantha denies murdering the teenager, as the trial continues in Dunedin. Source: 1 NEWS
