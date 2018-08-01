‘Crisis in education’ fuelled by lack of teachers and support staff, low pay and high workloads

Michael Cropp
Breakfast Reporter
A 45-year-old Masterton man has been arrested after a report was received by police of shots being fired from a moving vehicle in an area targeted by poachers.
Police said they were grateful to the public for alerting them to the incident in the area of White Rock Rd about 6.40pm yesterday.
A vehicle was seen driving up and down a road known to be targeted by poachers.
Police pulled over the vehicle and found a firearm inside and arrested the man.
Further searches of his property turned up further hunting equipment and ammunition.
The man will face Masterton District Court on Monday facing charges of possession of a firearm without a licence, poaching, and possession of cannabis.
Rescuers say they have "grave concerns" for the well-being of a missing Australian climber at Mount Aspiring National Park who is more than 24 hours overdue and appears to have abandoned his equipment.
Authorities believe the same man activated a locater beacon just after midday yesterday – prompting a search that has been hindered by bad weather.
Last night saw temperatures drop to -9 degrees on the mountain, and winds of up to 70 km/h are forecast for today. But crew with the Maritime New Zealand rescue coordination centre have discovered the man's sleeping bag, wet weather gear and cooker at French Ridge Hut - a spartan 20-bunk building used by trampers travelling the "advanced"-difficulty track.
Helicopters still have not been able to resume their search today due to the weather conditions, but they remain on standby, a rescue coordination centre spokesperson said. Crew members have remained at French Ridge Hut and Mt Aspiring Hut in case the man returns.
The climber had embarked on his trek on Friday, and his vehicle remains at the car park where he started, Fairfax has reported. Authorities were told he was overdue yesterday morning, but it wasn’t until hours later that the beacon was activated.