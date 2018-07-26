‘Completely unreliable, very unfair, very subjective’ - head of NZ medical union slams new doctor rating website

 

Poultry giant Tegel has suspended its application to build the country's biggest chicken farm in Northland.

Tegel had applied for resource consents to raise nine million birds a year, partly in barns, 12 kilometres south of Dargaville, near the Northern Wairoa River. It wanted to build 32 poultry sheds on former dairy farm land at Arapohue.

In a memorandum, Tegel asked the Northland Regional Council and Kaipara District Council to suspend its application so it could respond to concerns outlined in their reports.

"The reports contained a constructive assessment of the application and in particular raise some issues that require further work.

"In order to respond to some of the constructive points raised, more time is required to obtain the information required to address those points and ensure the commissioners have the best available information."

The councils have accepted the suspension request.

In its original plans, sheds for the farm would be almost as long as a rugby field and 20 metres wide. They would be stocked with 1.3 million chickens at a time.

In its application, Tegel planned to incinerate the waste and make the farm self-sufficient in energy.

A view of Maungaraho near Arapohue, where Tegel wanted to build 32 poultry sheds on former dairy farm land. Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

The Kaipara community opposes the farm, citing concerns around noise, smell, pollution and possible effects on property values in the small rural community.

Nearby Kāpehu marae also opposes the development, which would adjoin its urupa (cemetery).

A hearing scheduled for 8 August will also be postponed.

A woman who nearly drowned at Mount Maunganui has enjoyed a tearful reunion with the off-duty police officer who was one of three people to help save her last week.

In the video, the woman known as Siniua, returns to the beach to recount the story from last Friday when she went for a swim with her family.

"I tried my best to come back but…the waves were really strong. They smashed me everywhere. They picked me up they smacked me down,” she says in the video.

"Then I gave up and I said to God, 'I'm gone. I can't do it. I give up'."

"And then I came back up and I heard someone say, 'Hey, I'm here to save you,'" Siniua says as police officer Debbie Harries walks up behind the woman.

The pair hug as Harries, who works for Auckland police, says “I’m so glad you’re okay.”

"Thank you, thank you so much," a sobbing Siniua says.

The video was shared by both Auckland and Bay of Plenty police on Facebook this morning.

The woman got into trouble after going for a swim with her family at Mount Maunganui last Friday. Source: Auckland City Police Facebook
Topics
New Zealand