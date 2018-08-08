 

‘Colour is a joyful thing’ – Architect calls for more colour for New Zealand houses

Wellington architect Roger Walker is concerned by the grey roofs dominating housing developments in the capital.
Dog owners want to know how single-use bag ban would affect poo clean-up

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Environment
Animals

As the Government mulls a nationwide ban on single-use plastic bags, dog owners in New Zealand are starting to wonder how it would affect their daily rituals – a walk, often accompanied by the picking up of their furry friend’s poo.

Rotorua is among the areas that have trialled free biodegradable poo bags, and now residents of other towns are calling for similar measures, Stuff reports.

"Every day I’m walking my dog and I use two or three bags," Blenheim resident Wendy Champion told Stuff of her Border Collie Shadow, suggesting her city council could provide a more eco-friendly alternative with proceeds from the annual dog registration fee.

"Just thinking that what he leaves on the ground would naturally decay in about three months but the plastic bag I put it in will probably outlast my dog – there must be a better product than plastic," she said.

Cabinet is waiting from advice from before they consider banning the bags. Source: 1 NEWS

In recent months, both Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern have signalled a ban on single-use plastic bags is imminent. It comes as New Zealand’s largest supermarkets chains, Countdown and New World, have volunteered to phase out single-use plastic bags at their check-out counters.

"I’m very eager to see that quickly," Ms Ardern said in June of a nationwide ban. "There’s obviously a huge issue that the globe is dealing with, that New Zealand needs to deal with, too."

The days of plastic bags for your groceries look to be nearly over. Source: 1 NEWS

Compostable bags are among the alternatives "we should absolutely be considering," the Prime Minister said.

But the politicians have kept the details of a potential ban quiet, promising more information when a consultation document is released in the near future. Neither Ms Sage nor Ms Ardern have elaborated on how such legislation might affect the distribution of dog poo bags.

Plastic bag used to pick up dog poo.
Plastic bag used to pick up dog poo. Source: istock.com
Topics
New Zealand
Environment
Animals
RNZ rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Social Issues
Education

The University of Auckland will not be following Massey University's decision to ban former Reserve Bank Governor Don Brash from giving a speech.

Yesterday, Massey's vice-chancellor cited safety concerns as its reason for cancelling an event planned for today.

Jan Thomas said the decision to pull the plug on former National party leader Don Brash came at a time of heightened tension over free speech and hate speech.

But Mr Brash said he believed it was his views, rather than safety concerns, that led to him being banned from the publicly-funded university.

The former National Party leader and free speech advocate has hit out at the university over its decision. Source: 1 NEWS

"I'm stunned that the vice-chancellor of the university - a taxpayer-funded university in New Zealand - would ban my appearing because one or two, presumably thugs, would threaten to cause some kind of mayhem if I turn up.".

In her statement, Ms Thomas referred to Mr Brash's support for the group Hobson's Pledge, which opposes separate electoral wards for Māori.

She also cited his call to allow controversial Canadian speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux to speak in New Zealand.

A talk by former National Party leader Don Brash was cancelled due to security concerns. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Brash was adamant he did not support the Canadians' views, but did support their right to speak here.

He said he would consider legal action over this point, saying Ms Thomas's statement may be defamatory.

"Most of it is not about security at all. It's about my alleged views on race relations and on the two Canadians."

The Free Speech Coalition, of which Mr Brash is a member, is also mulling legal action.

Coalition member Stephen Franks said there needed to be clearer guidelines about public institutions' obligations when it comes to airing controversial views.

He said the group may go to court to get clarity.

"Just a public law action - an application to the courts to give us clarity on what rights and what obligations public authorities have to make sure that people can exercise their freedom of assembly, freedom of association, freedom of thought and speech."

However, Mr Brash's long-time opponent Hone Harawira had no sympathy for the man who delivered the Orewa speech about race relations in 2004.

"For somebody like Don Brash and those Canadians, who go on and on and on about trying to kick Māori and Pacific Islanders and our rights, and then get huffy when they're not allowed to do it, that's not the denial to the right to free speech. That's just somebody intelligent saying, 'Go and blow it in the wind, Don. Because no-one's particularly interested in hearing it."

Christian Houghton, one of the students who helped organise the Massey lecture, said he didn't think the threats which led to cancellation of the event were serious.

"We had a look and we took it to our security. They said it actually wasn't too big of a threat - everything could be easily contained."

Likewise, he doubted that the mention of a gun on Facebook was a genuine threat.

"Our belief was ... the intention was figurative rather than literal."

Act Party leader David Seymour yesterday called for Ms Thomas to stand down over her decision, while Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called it an "overreaction".

Mr Brash is due to participate in a debate at the University of Auckland tomorrow night.

He will be speaking in favour of the motion, has PC culture gone too far to the point where it is limiting freedom of speech?

Hobson's Pledge is described as being out of touch and shows that Don Brash is searching for something to do.
Don Brash. Source: Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Social Issues
Education