The Christmas Day weather forecast: Hot temperatures set to hit

Most Kiwis can expect to celebrate Christmas Day basking in above average temperatures, but South Island residents should also prepare for rain, NIWA has forecast.

With a top of 24C forecast for Auckland, the country's best beach weather is most likely in the top of the North Island due to a combination of warm water temperatures and clear skies, the national forecaster says.

This included at beaches from the Coromandel Peninsula, north to Cape Reinga.

Above average temperatures in the 20s were also forecast for the rest of the North Island, including in Napier where a top of 26C is expected.

However, there is also a chance of rain in much of the island, including in Napier, Hamilton (maximum of 23C), New Plymouth (maximum of 21C) and Wellington (maximum of 20C).

Christchurch will again be the nation's warmest city with a top of 27C that will be tempered by winds and a chance of evening showers.

Elsewhere in the south and west of the South Island rain is expected in Greymouth, Nelson, Dunedin and Invercargill.

CHRISTMAS FORECAST:

* Auckland - partly sunny, maximum temperature 24 degrees Celsius

* Tauranga - mostly cloudy, max 23C

* Hamilton - mostly cloudy with afternoon showers possible, max 23C

* Wellington - partly sunny and breezy. Chance of a passing shower, max 20C

* Christchurch - windy and warm with a chance for evening showers, max 27C

* Dunedin - breezy with rain developing and early max near 22C, before falling into the teens during the afternoon

* Whangarei: Partly sunny, max 25C

* Napier - partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower, max 26C

* New Plymouth - mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible, max 21C

* Nelson - increasing cloud with showers developing late, max 25C

* Greymouth - rain that may be heavy at times, max 20C

* Invercargill - windy with rain tapering to showers, temperature falling from 18C to 15C during the afternoon.

