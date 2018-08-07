 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

‘The birds were screaming in pain’ – Elderly pet keas found dead in Darfield after DOC orders blood samples

Stuff
Topics
New Zealand
Animals

Ron Stewart, who had looked after Casper and Stumpy since 1977, says he warned a health evaluation would cause too much stress. Source: Stuff
Topics
New Zealand
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:23

New Zealand is 'not immune' to fake news, says Jacinda Ardern, after Judith Collins' controversial tweet
2

Whale stranded on Northland beach for two nights will be euthanised
3

Watch: Jacinda Ardern reveals which primary school daughter Neve will attend - 'Not something that's too far off to think about'
4

Beachgoers, rejoice! New Zealand could be in for a mild, dry summer, according to NIWA
5

Pink admitted to Sydney hospital with gastric virus weeks out from New Zealand tour
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:05
Dr Ingrid Visser of the Orca Research Trust spoke with 1 NEWS from Ripiro Beach.

Whale stranded on Northland beach for two nights will be euthanised
Simon Bridges and Judith Collins.

Simon Bridges won't discipline Judith Collins over Twitter request to PM, based off fake news
01:14

Jacinda Ardern acknowledges low business confidence in New Zealand, says she wants 'to confront that head on'
Huge Panorama from the famous Mt. Maunganui, Bay of Plenty, New Zealand (XXXL)

Part of human skull found near Mount Maunganui wharf

Truck on cyclist crash in Auckland leaves person with serious injuries

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Accidents
Auckland

A crash between a truck and a cyclist in the town of Silverdale, North Auckland has left one person with serious injuries this morning.

Police were called to the scene of the crash on Wainui Road at 8.15am today.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and diversions are in place, police said in a statement.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.
 

Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Accidents
Auckland
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
Nurses vote on their latest DHB offer

Nurses vote to take latest DHB offer bringing an end to nearly a year of pay and working conditions talks

Beachgoers, rejoice! New Zealand could be in for a mild, dry summer, according to NIWA

Jacinda Ardern acknowledges low business confidence in New Zealand, says she wants 'to confront that head on'

Watch: Jacinda Ardern reveals which primary school daughter Neve will attend - 'Not something that's too far off to think about'

Diamond disappears from engagement ring but no cover under warranty - 'I just think we've been unfairly treated'

Beachgoers, rejoice! New Zealand could be in for a mild, dry summer, according to NIWA

Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand
Weather News

With the spectre of El Niño looming over New Zealand, our mild winter could soon give way to spring cold snaps, a NIWA meteorologist predicts.

But beachgoers can rejoice – it could then be followed by a drier-than-normal summer.

And while El Niño could cause problems for farmers, NIWA's Ben Noll told TVNZ1's Breakfast, we shouldn't see sustained scorching temperatures like those caused last year by the marine heatwave.

New Zealand beach (file picture).
New Zealand beach (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS

"I don’t think we'll be quite as hot this upcoming summer, but we may have more southwesterly winds, which could bring cooler conditions from time to time," he said.

"Certainly (there will be) your share of heatwaves and warm temperatures, but maybe not as persistent as last year.

"If you’re in Hawke’s Bay or Gisborne and you like hitting the beach – even Auckland, Northland, perhaps in the north and east – that’ll be the place to be for the upcoming couple of months."

It’s still too early to say with certainty if we will experience El Niño – a weather phenomenon caused by warming sea temperatures thousands of kilometres away in the Equatorial Pacific. But if it does arrive, the areas like Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay and Canterbury will be at risk of drought.

"If you’re a farmer, it could be an early start to irrigation season in Canterbury," Mr Noll said.

"If you’re in the lambing industry, you may find that these cooling snaps in the spring season could impact you. So those are some of the short-term impacts to think about."

But first, Mr Noll said, we’ll have to deal with the potential of another temperature plunge as winter considers one last hurrah.

"Certainly…it’s been a mild end to the winter," he said.

"But as we go into the end of August, maybe September and October, (look for) cool snaps. Maybe it’s good news, though — the silver lining is maybe (you can) hit the ski field another time or two."

NIWA meteorologist Ben Noll tell Breakfast gave his forecast on TVNZ1’s Breakfast today. Source: Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand
Weather News