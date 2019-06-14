TODAY |

‘The barrier has been broken’, Muslim student leader says three months on from the Christchurch terrorist attack

John Campbell
Breakfast Presenter
Breakfast
    Canterbury University Muslim Students Association's Bariz Shah says the most New Zealanders are not afraid to talk with Muslims. Source: Breakfast
