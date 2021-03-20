TODAY |

‘Anti-immigration is being xenophobic’ - economist

Connor Stirling, Q+A Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

Economist Arthur Grimes has slammed those against immigration, as part of Q+A’s Our Future immigration special.

Your playlist will load after this ad

As part of Q+A’s Our Future immigration special, Economist Arthur Grimes has slammed those against immigration. Source: Q+A

The economist, senior fellow at Motu Research and professor at Victoria University of Wellington has described peple who hold ant-immigration views as “xenophobic.”

“Anti-immigration is being xenophobic. Most of the people who are strongly anti-immigration are xenophobic.”

“It certainly doesn’t have a negative impact on the labour market and jobs or employment,” he told Q+A host Jack Tame.

However, when questioned whether there were any legitimate economic arguments against immigration, Grimes conceded the one area impacted is house prices.

“If we had a proper decent housing supply through the country, we’d be able to overcome that,” he added.

The professor concluded that while our current average intake is doable, surges - not the level of immigration, are what cause issues.

“It’s when it surges by an extra 50,000 in a year, that’s when housing and infrastructure and things can’t keep up.”

Our Future/Tō tātou anamata is an upcoming series of one hour Q+A specials devoted to a single topic, the first is immigration.

Watch tomorrow from 9am on TVNZ 1 and 1NEWS.co.nz.

New Zealand
Immigration
Social Issues
Politics
Economy
Connor Stirling
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
NZ remains only non-European country in top 10 of World Happiness Report, Finland retains top spot
2
Joe Biden ‘fine’ after slipping multiple times climbing stairs to Air Force One
3
Over a 1000 people feel magnitude 5.9 quake north-east of Gisborne
4
Drink driver who killed four children listens to grief-stricken father at sentencing
5
Man in critical condition after fatal Auckland stabbing in police custody at hospital, no charges laid
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Iwi tells Treaty settlement story using online resource

NZ remains only non-European country in top 10 of World Happiness Report, Finland retains top spot

'Talofa, bula and mālō e lelei' — Judith Collins wants quarantine-free travel from Pacific

'Talk through distrust' — Battle to spread truth about Covid-19 vaccine in Pacific communities