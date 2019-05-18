TODAY |

$60m public transport project for South Auckland railway station

rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Transport

A contract has been awarded for a major new public transport project in south Auckland, which it's hoped will ease the regular gridlock traffic on the way to the airport.

The $60 million project will see the Puhinui Rail Station in south Auckland given a facelift and the creation of bus lanes down Puhuinui Road to Auckland Airport.

It's also being designed to accommodate possible light rail to the airport in the future.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff and Transport Minister Phil Twyford today announced that the contract had been awarded to the joint venture company McConnell Dowell-Built Environs.

Mr Twyford said it brought rapid transit to the airport a step closer.

"This project is another example of central and local government working together through the 10-year Auckland Transport Alignment Project to unlock Auckland's potential," he said.

An artist's rendition of the Puhinui Rail Station upon its completion. Source: Auckland Council

Central Government has contributed 75 per cent of the cost, with the remainder coming from Auckland ratepayers and the recently-introduced Regional Fuel Tax.

Mr Goff said the project would allow for congestion-free travel to the airport and its employment precinct for people across Auckland.

"It will be welcomed by workers and visitors to the city," he said.

"Together with the new interchanges we have recently opened at Otahuhu, Panmure and Manukau, this new station helps create a 21st century public transport system for our city achieving convenient, regular and quick travel around the city."

An artist's rendition of the interior of the completed Puhinui Rail Station. Source: Auckland Council

Travel times from Puhinui Station to Auckland Airport will be 10 minutes in priority lanes; 22 minutes to Manukau; and 46 minutes to Britomart Station.

"People know that if you work at the airport or in that precinct, which is growing, you can be locked into traffic for hours. Maybe more importantly, if you're trying to get to or from the airport you can be caught in gridlock," Mr Goff said.

"What this does is give us a congestion-free bus lane down both sides of Puhinui Rd and then a fantastic new connecting station at Puhinui, which effectively will be the south-western gateway to Auckland."

The project is expected to take 18 months to complete.

rnz.co.nz

An artist's rendition of the completed Puhinui Rail Station. Source: Auckland Council
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Transport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
A 12-year-old boy was sent home from Helensville Primary School today for "not wearing enough pink" on Pink Shirt Day.
'He was in tears' - Boy sent home from Auckland school for 'not wearing enough pink' during anti-bullying campaign
2
Homicide Investigation launched in Auckland following death of a man in Mt Eden
Homicide investigation launched following death of man in Auckland's Mt Eden
3
Raelene Castle today confirmed that Rugby Australia had axed Folau following his controversial social media post last month.
'Deeply saddened' - Israel Folau releases statement after being terminated by Rugby Australia
4
The Chicago couple explain the death of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez as “one of the biggest pains you can ever go through."
Pregnant Chicago woman lured to free baby clothing offer, killed, and baby cut from her womb
5
Troy McMahon was a late replacement to face Hodges at the pay-per-view event but his big moment didn't last long.
Five punches, 23 seconds, one TKO: Kiwi boxer humiliated in bout with NRL great Justin Hodges
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Joshua Perry, National list MP Michael Woodhouse and Mr Perry's carer Tim Marshall.

Disabled man takes fight for accessibility to Parliament
00:58
Her owners say she was stolen from their Onehunga shop in broad daylight yesterday.

Auckland business horrified after zebra mascot stolen in broad daylight
A 12-year-old boy was sent home from Helensville Primary School today for "not wearing enough pink" on Pink Shirt Day.

'He was in tears' - Boy sent home from Auckland school for 'not wearing enough pink' during anti-bullying campaign
02:20
Dr Goodall rose to fame in the 60s with her groundbreaking study of chimpanzees.

Scientist Dr Jane Goodall urges greater respect for animals during NZ visit