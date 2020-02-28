$5m Lotto ticket left in glovebox for a week while winners were oblivious

An Invercargill couple who won a $5 million share of last weekend's massive Powerball prize kept the ticket in their car's glove box, oblivious to how much it was worth.

Source: 1 NEWS

The retired pair only realised they were part-winners of the $50m jackpot when they checked the ticket at a local grocery store and burst into tears when they found out.

A Lotto spokesperson says they then had a celebratory beer before lunchtime and a champagne dinner with their family that night.

They want to renovate their house and plan for their future with their winnings.