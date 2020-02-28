TODAY |

$5m Lotto ticket left in glovebox for a week while winners were oblivious

An Invercargill couple who won a $5 million share of last weekend's massive Powerball prize kept the ticket in their car's glove box, oblivious to how much it was worth.

The retired pair only realised they were part-winners of the $50m jackpot when they checked the ticket at a local grocery store and burst into tears when they found out.

A Lotto spokesperson says they then had a celebratory beer before lunchtime and a champagne dinner with their family that night.

They want to renovate their house and plan for their future with their winnings.

Nine other people shared the in the must-win $50 million prize.

