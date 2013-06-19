$59 million budget injection for road ambulance in 'one of the most significant developments' in NZ service history

The government have announced an extra $59.2 million will be injected into road ambulance to ensure they are double crewed.

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman announced the pre-budget investment today, saying 375 new emergency medical and paramedic roles will be created over four years, with all emergency ambulance call outs to be double crewed by 2021.

"Double crewing all road ambulance call outs will help ensure patients are provided with the best care possible, as well as support the safety and wellbeing of our dedicated paramedic workforce," he said.

It is expected to increase operational efficiency, cutting 6,000 incidents that require two ambulances to attend.

But FirstUnion are unhappy that just 100 are fully trained paramedics. The others will be emergency medical assistants.

Paramedics have been calling for double-crews since a parliamentary select committee into "chaos" in the service in 2008.

Last year ambulance crews were subjected to around 3000 verbal and physical attacks while on the job.

Emergency road ambulance call outs are already almost entirely double crewed within the Wellington region. For the rest of the country, last year 10 per cent - nearly 38,500 of the 393,000 call outs - were single crewed.

FIRST Union's Ambulance Professionals First spokesperson Lynette Blacklaws said the ambulance sector is in urgent need of a funding boost, but the Government is taking “short cuts.”

But she said a similar policy introduced in the UK resulted in heavy criticism and was later scrapped.

However St John chief executive Peter Bradley said ending single crewing is "one of the most significant developments in our ambulance service history".

"We will be able to recruit 430 frontline jobs over four years and provide rural New Zealand with the same crewing levels as urban areas – a move that will save more lives and make it safer for our crews."