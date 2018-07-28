$5000 reward offered to help find people responsible for leopard seal shot in the face on Northland beach

A conservation group is offering a $5000 reward for information on those responsible for the death of a leopard seal in Northland yesterday.
The protected seal was shot in the face as it lay on a Dargaville beach, near Glinks Gully, sometime between late Friday and early yesterday.
Sea Shepherd NZ managing director Michael Lawry said New Zealand's shores "should be a place of refuge for such beautiful marine creatures" and that we "are so lucky they visit us".
"We hope the reward will motivate someone to do the right thing and get this disturbed wildlife killer locked up."
Leopard seals hold a protected status under the Wildlife Act and Marine Mammals Act, and those responsible for the seal's death could face up to two years' imprisonment or a fine of up to $250,000, Sea Shepherd said.