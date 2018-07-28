$5000 reward offered to help find people responsible for leopard seal shot in the face on Northland beach

Former prime minister John Key says he's enjoying life after politics, but "nothing will ever replicate being prime minister".

Mr Key attended Simon Bridges' first National conference as party leader in Auckland today opening up about his decision to leave the top job.

"Everyone's got to know when their used-by date has been hit, and I worked that out basically the back end of 2016 that leaders tend to stay a bit too long, and ultimately speak a bit too long, and it was time for me to get a move on," Mr Key said.

"I loved the time I was there, but I'm happy with the things I'm doing in my life and - they're different, nothing will ever replicate being prime minister - but no prime minister ever stays forever, and so it's great to be back and it's great to support the party."

The former prime minister added: "I'll be a National person until the day I die".