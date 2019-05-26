TODAY |

$4 million funding boost will benefit Māori and scientists

rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Māori Issues
Science

A Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment fund is investing $4 million of taxpayer money in combining western science and Māori traditional knowledge.

Thirty-one new projects involving mātauranga Māori will benefit from the ministry's Te Punaha Hihiko fund.

In one, AgResearch and the skincare brand Ora will use $100,000 to study the healing properties of mamaku, the native black tree fern traditionally used for poultices.

Ora is run by three Ngāti Kahungunu sisters.

The fund will also help local iwi and researchers develop a tool to detect kauri dieback in the Atanui Walkway on Mount Auckland before visual symptoms show.

The fund manager Max Kennedy said the grants help Māori and other scientists to learn from each other.

"It's about developing Māori capability to interact with the science system and it's also about upskilling our scientists and taking advantage of the opportunities that some of the mātauranga offers to projects in New Zealand."

rnz.co.nz

The research will include studying the healing properties of mamaku
The research will include studying the healing properties of mamaku Source: rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Māori Issues
Science
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Samiuela Anania Tupou, 21, who was shot in South Auckland.
Police name 'fun-loving, hard-working young man' killed in South Auckland park shooting
2
The Canberra Raiders great’s funeral showing why his loved ones have and always will be supported by the game he helped build on both sides of the Tasman.
Rugby league royalty perform stirring haka to farewell Kiwis great Quentin Pongia
3
Blood sample positive with syphilis
Public warned as Auckland faces a syphilis outbreak
4
The research will include studying the healing properties of mamaku
$4 million funding boost will benefit Māori and scientists
5
Distraught mum stranded in India waiting on NZ visa for newborn - 'It's really killing us'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Police generic.

Cyclist dies after crash with car on Auckland's Queen Street, police seek witnesses

Man in serious condition after being stabbed in Christchurch
00:44
The huge marine mammal has been in the harbour for a few days, and today it was especially active.

Southern right whale has risk status lowered but other marine mammals still at risk in DOC's latest report
01:06
After decades of difficulties and depression, Claire Freeman made a major about turn on her wish to live and is now determined to save others’ lives.

Disabled after car crash and previously suicidal, woman now opposes euthanasia law change