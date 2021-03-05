$300 cup of coffee? Generous regulars step up to ease café's lockdown pain

As the country has bounced between lockdowns and alert level changes, most are aware the hospitality sector has felt the brunt of it.

But amongst the uncertainty and loss of revenue, there have been pockets of light, with random acts of kindness bringing smiles to those who need it most.

One customer, Peter Melhop, offered the owners of an Auckland café $300 for just one coffee.

“The first day of this current Level 3 period, it was quiet as you'd expect," says café owner, Dave Matthews.

"He asked what the cost of that would’ve been… I estimated about $300-odd. Immediately, he pulled out his credit card and paid us $300.”

Melhop remains humble about the spur of the moment decision.

“We're all suffering in one way or another, it doesn’t matter if it’s money, if it’s just to inspire or give someone a helping hand, if we're in a situation we can do it then why not?” Melhop told Seven Sharp.

“It made me feel wonderful, both of us, just a lovely gesture,” Matthews says.

And that good deed turned into another.

“We decided to donate the content of our cabinet to Love Soup, a local food charity,” Matthews says.

It's not an isolated incident either.

“I thought I’d pay a little extra for my coffee and offered up $100 bucks for it,” says Luke Kemeys, another generous café regular.

But these random acts of kindness aren't just about the money.