TODAY |

$200m for new school, classrooms in Auckland

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Education

Two hundred million dollars of Budget funding will go towards a new primary school in Auckland, 200 new classrooms across the area and 24 special education satellite units in Auckland and Northland, the Education Minister announced today. 

The Government is pledging to build schools and classrooms for 100,000 children by 2030, as it launches the National Education Growth Plan to identify where new schools or classrooms need to be built. 

The new school in Milldale, Wainui would see 370 student places created costing $20m. $155m would go to creating 228 new classrooms in 42 schools in Auckland, $5m for expanding of Hingaia Peninsula Primary School and $20m for 27 new classrooms in nine schools in Northland. 

The Budget saw $1.2 billion over four years set aside for school property. 

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the announcement at Hingaia Peninsula School, in south west Auckland.

"We are seeing too many kids getting taught in cold school halls and prefabs and our plan will turn that around," she said.

"It’s important we plan ahead for growth so parents can be confident that they can send their child to their local school, and that their local school will have enough warm, dry and modern classrooms to learn in."

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said the plan is focused on regions that are growing.

"It enables us to take a strategic approach across the whole country and within each region, instead of having to react to population issues school by school.

"We are already experiencing unprecedented growth in the number of school-aged children in parts of the country. This is expected to continue and even increase in some areas over the next decade.

"We know this puts a strain on school space and resources."

He said the Growth Plan showed 60,000 new student places would be needed by 2030 in Auckland and Northland. 

Labour Party's Chris Hipkins with Jacinda Ardern, left, and Michael Wood, right.
Source: Luke Appleby/1 NEWS NOW
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Education
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:16
Detective Sergeant Kevin Blackman says the scam will continue until the wider public is aware.
Two charged with money laundering over sophisticated phone scam targeting elderly Kiwis
2
The Aussie bad boy pulled out all his tricks at Wimbledon.
Watch: Nick Kyrgios bamboozles Rafa Nadal with underarm ace, after nailing 230km/h serve
3
No one was home or occupying the house at the time, as it was being renovated.
Bus smashes through the side of a house in Auckland
4
Many were queuing outside the Manurewa office for emergency grants to feed and clothe their families.
People queue in rain from 2am outside South Auckland WINZ office, seeking help
5
Gorden Tallis couldn't hide his emotions at the news of Billy Walters' first game.
Former NRL enforcer Gorden Tallis cries as teammate's son makes first-grade debut
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Damage inside a house where a bus crashed through the wall in Flat Bush, Auckland.

Bus smashes through the side of a house in Auckland
03:17
The popular television show prompted a burst of backyard breeding, and now Husky Rescue NZ is bursting at the seams.

Husky rescuer sees influx of dumped dogs as Game of Thrones interest peaks with finale

Auckland grandfather and grandson head south to help clean up 'environmental disaster' at Fox River
02:18
The residents of Murupara have also learned that their police station will now be fully staffed.

Bay of Plenty town breathes sigh of relief as only ATM, damaged in bungled burglary, is restored