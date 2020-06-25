TODAY |

$1m botch up: Millions of enrolment packs, referendum brochures destroyed after errant bold font

Source:  1 NEWS

Two and a half million enrolment packs and three million referendum brochures have been destroyed after a botch up in the question around assisted dying. 

Source: Breakfast

It is estimated to cost $1 million. 

The Ministry of Justice had to re-print the material that could have potentially distracted voters in deciding on the End of Life Choice Act referendum. 

In some of the brochures, one of the answers to: 'Do you support the End of Life Choice Act 2019 coming into force?' was printed in bold font.

That question will be asked at the 2020 election as one of the two referendum questions. 

Secretary for Justice Andrew Kibblewhite today said some of the brochures were packed along with a cannabis referendum brochure to be mailed to voters, and was part of the print run in Auckland. 

"Because of this, a decision was made to destroy all 2.5 million collated enrolment update packs and the other three million referendum brochures.

"Having one of the answers to the referendum question highlighted bold could unduly influence a voter one way or the other. It is our job to ensure the voting public has accurate and impartial information on both referendum topics."

New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Warriors player returning to New Zealand after pregnant wife in car crash
2
'He's got me there' – Winston Peters, Gerry Brownlee trade zingers in the House over shovel ready projects
3
Beleaguered David Clark resigns as Minister of Health, says he was a 'distraction'
4
Bella the dog euthanised after being found covered in fleas, too weak to stand
5
Reinstating compassionate exemptions a 'top priority', Government says
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

West Auckland man missing for weeks found 'safe and well'

Bella the dog euthanised after being found covered in fleas, too weak to stand

Reports of gunman forces two Kaitaia schools into lockdown

Two new cases of Covid-19 recorded in New Zealand, both in managed isolation