 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


$1m Auckland stadium report gives no conclusion - recommends another report

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

By Todd Niall

A report costing nearly $1 million has failed to conclude whether a downtown stadium in Auckland is feasible.

Nick Sauntner says that Auckland's showpiece stadium is perfect for T20 cricket.

Source: 1 NEWS

The report examined the initial possibility of building a rectangular football-sized stadium, with an estimated capacity of around 30,000 seats but able to expand to up to 50,000.

The concept has been mooted since before the 2011 Rugby World Cup, when Helen Clark's Labour government - in which Auckland mayor Phil Goff was a minister - offered to pay for a waterfront stadium.

The $930,000 PWC report - which Auckland Council withheld from RNZ for five months - has found only that a further, more detailed report is needed.

After intervention from the Ombudsman, it was released to RNZ late on Friday with extensive sections blacked out, including the estimated cost of a stadium and possible locations.

Prior to his election in 2016, Phil Goff had said a downtown stadium would be needed in 15 years time, and once in office repeatedly said its feasibility should be explored.

"There's a lot of work to be done and time is on our side to look at this, and it may be that it doesn't work as a stadium site," Mr Goff said in March last year, when the commissioning of the report was announced.

The report's authors underlined the significant challenges in building a downtown stadium.

"They most often do not generate operational revenue that is sufficient to cover operational costs, depreciation, renewals and maintenance," it said.

While public-private partnerships were often used, "the private sector will require a return on investment".

While information about possible sites was blacked out, Mr Goff has previously said there was probably only one suitable location, on land owned by Ngāti Whātua near Spark Arena.

Mr Goff has so far been unavailable to comment on the report.

PWC concluded that the next stage would be to take a more detailed, commercial look at location, funding and potential partners.

After that, there would be two possible outcomes, it said.

One was that even more detailed commercial work should proceed if initial agreements could be reached, or that there would be no benefit in proceeding further.

An update of the council's future stadium strategy released at the same time as the withheld report, reveals little change to the status quo.

Speedway is still due to leave Western Springs after the 2018-19 summer subject to negotiations, and other major stadiums will retain their current main uses.

Related

Economy

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Royal Wedding: Here's how Diana will be remembered at Harry and Meghan's wedding tomorrow

00:35
2
rince Harry thrilled crowds outside Windsor Castle on Friday (18 MAY 2018) by going on a walkabout on the eve of his wedding.

Detailed itinerary: Your guide to the times, details and people of Harry and Meghan's royal wedding

02:51
3
The National leader called Budget 2018 "flabby spending".

'What the hell is going on here?' - National leader says Winston Peters one reason for 'flabby' spending

01:30
4
The National Party deputy was clearly delighted by what her boss was saying.

Most read: Watch Paula Bennett's brilliant facials during Simon Bridges' Budget speech

5

Med students disappointed by broken Budget promises

01:30
Police also found explosives inside Santa Fe High School, as well as in adjacent areas.

At least ten people killed by gunman at Texas high school

The gunman came in with a revolver and started shooting, and police found explosives inside the school and in nearby areas.

00:14
The Hurricanes wing was in strong form as his side snuck home against the Reds in Wellington.

Watch as All Blacks hopeful Ben Lam destroys rivals on way to try line as Hurricanes edge thrilling encounter with Reds

The Hurricanes didn't have it all their own way in a high-scoring thriller in Wellington.

02:51
The National leader called Budget 2018 "flabby spending".

'What the hell is going on here?' - National leader says Winston Peters one reason for 'flabby' spending

"People would have expected, given the rhetoric, that this government would be putting a lot more into health and education. They just haven't."

03:52
The 19-year-old represented Samoa last year at the World Rugby Championship U20s tournament in Georgia.

'It is going to be a step up' - talented Auckland back Tanielu Tele'a swaps Manu Samoa jersey for Baby Blacks

The 19-year-old represented Samoa last year at the World Rugby Championship U20s tournament - now he'll pull on the black jersey.

01:39
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

A decent and dry end to the week for most of the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 