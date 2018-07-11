 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


$142 million to be spent on helping insulate homes for low-income Kiwis - 'Too many homes are cold and damp'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The specifics of the Government's $142 million pledge in Budget 2018 to make "Kiwi homes warmer and drier" has been released today, with grants for low-income homeowners to pay for home insulation.

The Minister of Energy and Resources outlines the ongoing plans for retrofitting kiwi homes.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Warmer Kiwi Homes insulation programme, launched today in Christchurch by Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods, will be targeted to people who live in low decile areas, and provide two-thirds of the cost of ceiling and underfloor insulation.

Government grants to cover heating will be availing from July 2019 also.

"The Government has invested in this programme because too many homes are cold and damp, leading to preventable diseases such as rheumatic fever and asthma," Ms Woods said.

Minister for Christchurch Megan Woods.

Source: 1 NEWS

"Low-income families, young children and older Kiwis are especially vulnerable to the impacts of living in cold, damp homes. 

"That's a huge personal cost to families but it also adds cost and pressure to the health system. That's why the government has lifted the level of funding per grant from 25 per cent per fit out to two-thirds of the cost. This will make getting your home insulated more accessible to those who need it most."

In addition to those people and families living in low decile areas, those with a health condition or a community services card are eligible under the scheme.

In their statement today, the Labour Party also said the warmer home programs delivers on the coalition and confidence and supply agreements with New Zealand First and the Green Party.

Related

Politics

Health

Property

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:09
1
The car was reportedly driven on the wrong side of the road and crashed into a truck.

Auckland police pursuit: Two teens and girl, 12, in custody after vehicle on wrong side of motorway reaches speeds in excess of 100km/h

2

As it happened: Heroic effort sees all 12 boys and their football coach safely rescued from treacherous Thailand cave

00:58
3
Paediatrician Dr. Alison Tothy says post-traumatic stress disorder is one of “any number of psychiatric concerns” the boys could encounter.

World Cup final attendance not possible for rescued Thai boys in fragile health - doctors


02:37
4
Eco design advisor Nelson Lebo says half of all New Zealand homes will not be adequately heated this winter - but help is now available.

Are you eligible? Expert encourages Kiwis to take up new government funding for home insulation

5
Koha will be taken to the Kermadec Islands having been nursed back to health.

Man who trafficked more than 3,500 protected turtles into the US charged

The group had received food, emergency supplies and medical treatment.

Thai boys drugged with anti-anxiety medication before traumatic scuba cave escape - Thailand PM reveals

A medication called anxiolytic was given to the boys to sedate them before the six hour cave journey.


00:09
The car was reportedly driven on the wrong side of the road and crashed into a truck.

Auckland police pursuit: Two teens and girl, 12, in custody after vehicle on wrong side of motorway reaches speeds in excess of 100km/h

The car crashed into a police vehicle a truck.

00:58
Paediatrician Dr. Alison Tothy says post-traumatic stress disorder is one of “any number of psychiatric concerns” the boys could encounter.

'Extremely traumatic' rescue leaves Thai boys at risk for PTSD, top emergency doctor warns

It's "any number of psychiatric concerns" the boys could encounter.


05:04
1 NEWS’ Correspondent Kimberlee Downs has the l1 NEWS’ Correspondent Kimberlee Downs has the latest from Chiang Rai, Thailand.

Thai cave rescue: A tribute to the human spirit

1 News Correspondent Kimberlee Downs in Chiang Rai says the rescue shows humankind at its best.

CHIANG RAI, THAILAND - JULY 8: Ambulances transport boys rescued from Tham Luang Nang Non cave to hospital on July 8, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Divers began an effort to pull the 12 boys and their soccer coach on Sunday morning after they were found alive in the cave at northern Thailand. Videos released by the Thai Navy SEAL shows the boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach are in good health in Tham Luang Nang Non cave and the challenge now will be to extract the party safely. (Photo by Linh Pham/Getty Images)

'Smiling and healthy' - Thai cave rescue boys doing well and in good spirits but face up to a week in hospital

A senior health official has given an update into the condition on the eight boys who've emerged from the underground over the last few days.