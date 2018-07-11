$142 million to be spent on helping insulate homes for low-income Kiwis - 'Too many homes are cold and damp'

The specifics of the Government's $142 million pledge in Budget 2018 to make "Kiwi homes warmer and drier" has been released today, with grants for low-income homeowners to pay for home insulation.

The Warmer Kiwi Homes insulation programme, launched today in Christchurch by Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods, will be targeted to people who live in low decile areas, and provide two-thirds of the cost of ceiling and underfloor insulation.

Government grants to cover heating will be availing from July 2019 also.

"The Government has invested in this programme because too many homes are cold and damp, leading to preventable diseases such as rheumatic fever and asthma," Ms Woods said.

Minister for Christchurch Megan Woods. Source: 1 NEWS

"Low-income families, young children and older Kiwis are especially vulnerable to the impacts of living in cold, damp homes.

"That's a huge personal cost to families but it also adds cost and pressure to the health system. That's why the government has lifted the level of funding per grant from 25 per cent per fit out to two-thirds of the cost. This will make getting your home insulated more accessible to those who need it most."

In addition to those people and families living in low decile areas, those with a health condition or a community services card are eligible under the scheme.